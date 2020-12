32 Freezer-Friendly Christmas Cookies to Make Before Things Get Really Crazy—And You Know They Will

The holiday season brings out the best and worst in us. Are we stressed and twitchy beyond all get-out? Yes. Are we loving every minute of it? Also, yes. From attending Christmas sweater-themed parties to watchingthe Hallmark Channel movies to baking countless dozens of holiday cookies , we’re maximizing that Christmas cheer at all times. As for the cookies—made for cookie swaps, church potlucks, household snacking, and Santa’s plate—there is one little cheat: make now, freeze for later. You’ll find that most of your favorite Christmas cookie recipes can be made ahead anywhere from a month to six months before the 25th of December. ( Consult this handy how-to guide to the matter! )Generally, most recipes will be best if baked then frozen. When baking recipes that require royal icing or other accouterments, leave the cookie decorating until after you’ve defrosted the batch. And as a rule, slice-and-bake cookies do well when the dough logs are frozen for later use. Those are the rough guidelines to live by during cookie-baking season!