Filled with shredded carrots and toasted walnuts, and flavored with cinnamon and vanilla, these Carrot Cake Cookies are tender and thick and will be adored by the carrot cake fan in your life. As the cookie dough comes together in a stand mixer, it will be slightly crumbly, but that's normal. After you fold in the carrots, which add moisture, the dough will become softer. It may help to use a cookie scoop to portion it out onto baking sheets. Instead of the usual cream cheese frosting, these cookies are topped off with a sweet vanilla icing drizzle. Love raisins in carrot cake? Add in up to ½ cup to the batter along with the walnuts. Is coconut your favorite ingredient? Sprinkle a little toasted sweetened coconut flakes on top before the icing sets. Store the cooled cookies in an airtight container up to two days.