16 White Chocolate Desserts We're Daydreaming About
White chocolate is often the dark horse of the chocolate world. It can be overshadowed by milk and dark chocolate, when it really deserves an equal spot at the table. The sugar, milk, and cocoa butter combination offers just the right sweet and creamy flavor without the dark cocoa found in regular chocolates.
White chocolate recipes add a touch of elegance to any dessert table with their pretty presentation, and the rich flavor brought to life in this slightly sweeter confection is perfect for holidays and special occasions. Try our White Chocolate Peppermint Blondies to get into the Christmas spirit, or our Conversation Heart White Chocolate Bark to show your love on Valentine’s Day.
Whether you’re looking for white chocolate desserts to wow a crowd, or just a refreshing approach to a classic weeknight dessert, these recipes will be your guide to the best sweet treats.
White Chocolate Cranberry Cookies
Dried cranberries add a punch of fruity-sweet flavor to these delicious cookies.
White Chocolate Raspberry Loaf Cake
Raspberries and lemon zest balance the creamy white chocolate in this loaf.
White Chocolate-Peppermint Blondies
Crushed peppermint and creamy mint icing give these blondies a holiday makeover.
Boozy Buttermint White Hot Chocolate
White chocolate, vanilla, and buttermints make for a creamy and minty adult-only hot cocoa.
White Chocolate-Covered Strawberries
These white chocolate-covered strawberries have a drizzling of semisweet chocolate too for a special touch.
Red Velvet-White Chocolate Chunk Cookies
Although red velvet is often seen with cream cheese frosting, this recipe uses white chocolate chips to balance its rich flavor.
Mini Cream Scones
White chocolate, almonds, and rose make these buttery scones sweet as can be.
White Chocolate Poinsettia Cake
Top this cake with a shimmery faux poinsettia made of petal-shaped cookies.
Cookie Dough Fudge
This fudge is extra creamy thanks to the addition of white chocolate.
White Chocolate Fortune Cookies
Dip one side of these homemade fortune cookies into melted white chocolate and garnish with sprinkles for a love-filled treat.
Conversation Heart White Chocolate Bark
Tell your valentine you love them with this super-sweet treat. Add sprinkles for extra love.
Oreo Cookie Balls
Combine crushed Oreos and cream cheese to make these Oreo balls. Finish them off by dunking them in melted white chocolate.
Fruitcake Chocolate Bark
White chocolate is layered on top of dark and topped with dried fruit and nuts.
White Chocolate-Almond Cake
Top this gorgeous dessert with a white chocolate and copped almond mixture that adds unbelievable crunch.
White Chocolate Panna Cotta With Dark Chocolate Sauce Recipe
This eggless custard is topped with dark chocolate and chilled before serving.
Mint-and-White-Chocolate Milk Punch
Crush peppermint sticks and garnish the rim of each glass for festive flair.