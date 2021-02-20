16 White Chocolate Desserts We're Daydreaming About

By Sierra Guardiola
February 20, 2021
Credit: Photo: Antonis Achilleos, Prop Styling: Kay Clarke, Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

White chocolate is often the dark horse of the chocolate world. It can be overshadowed by milk and dark chocolate, when it really deserves an equal spot at the table. The sugar, milk, and cocoa butter combination offers just the right sweet and creamy flavor without the dark cocoa found in regular chocolates.

White chocolate recipes add a touch of elegance to any dessert table with their pretty presentation, and the rich flavor brought to life in this slightly sweeter confection is perfect for holidays and special occasions. Try our White Chocolate Peppermint Blondies to get into the Christmas spirit, or our Conversation Heart White Chocolate Bark to show your love on Valentine’s Day.

Whether you’re looking for white chocolate desserts to wow a crowd, or just a refreshing approach to a classic weeknight dessert, these recipes will be your guide to the best sweet treats.

Start Slideshow

1 of 16

White Chocolate Cranberry Cookies

Credit: Photo: Jennifer Causey

Recipe: White Chocolate Cranberry Cookies

Dried cranberries add a punch of fruity-sweet flavor to these delicious cookies.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 16

White Chocolate Raspberry Loaf Cake

Credit: Photo: Antonis Achilleos, Prop Styling: Kay Clarke, Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: White Chocolate Raspberry Loaf Cake

Raspberries and lemon zest balance the creamy white chocolate in this loaf.

3 of 16

White Chocolate-Peppermint Blondies

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: White Chocolate-Peppermint Blondies

Crushed peppermint and creamy mint icing give these blondies a holiday makeover.

Advertisement

4 of 16

Boozy Buttermint White Hot Chocolate

Credit: Greg DuPree

Recipe: Boozy Buttermint White Hot Chocolate

White chocolate, vanilla, and buttermints make for a creamy and minty adult-only hot cocoa. 

5 of 16

White Chocolate-Covered Strawberries

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: White Chocolate-Covered Strawberries

These white chocolate-covered strawberries have a drizzling of semisweet chocolate too for a special touch.

6 of 16

Red Velvet-White Chocolate Chunk Cookies

Credit: Greg DuPree; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe: Red Velvet-White Chocolate Chunk Cookies

Although red velvet is often seen with cream cheese frosting, this recipe uses white chocolate chips to balance its rich flavor.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 16

Mini Cream Scones

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Mini Cream Scones

 

White chocolate, almonds, and rose make these buttery scones sweet as can be. 

8 of 16

White Chocolate Poinsettia Cake

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: White Chocolate Poinsettia Cake

Top this cake with a shimmery faux poinsettia made of petal-shaped cookies.

9 of 16

Cookie Dough Fudge

Credit: Photography and Food Styling: Karen Rankin

Recipe: Cookie Dough Fudge

This fudge is extra creamy thanks to the addition of white chocolate.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 16

White Chocolate Fortune Cookies

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: White Chocolate Fortune Cookies

Dip one side of these homemade fortune cookies into melted white chocolate and garnish with sprinkles for a love-filled treat.

11 of 16

Conversation Heart White Chocolate Bark

Credit: Photographer: Greg DuPree, Food Stylist: Rishon Hanners Prop Stylist: Christina Daley

Recipe: Conversation Heart White Chocolate Bark

Tell your valentine you love them with this super-sweet treat. Add sprinkles for extra love.

12 of 16

Oreo Cookie Balls

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Oreo Cookie Balls

Combine crushed Oreos and cream cheese to make these Oreo balls. Finish them off by dunking them in melted white chocolate.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 16

Fruitcake Chocolate Bark

Credit: Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Christine Keely; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer

Recipe: Fruitcake Chocolate Bark

White chocolate is layered on top of dark and topped with dried fruit and nuts. 

14 of 16

White Chocolate-Almond Cake

Credit: White Chocolate-Almond Cake

Recipe: White Chocolate-Almond Cake

Top this gorgeous dessert with a white chocolate and copped almond mixture that adds unbelievable crunch.

15 of 16

White Chocolate Panna Cotta With Dark Chocolate Sauce Recipe

Credit: Jennifer Davick; Styling: Cari South

Recipe: White Chocolate Panna Cotta With Dark Chocolate Sauce Recipe

This eggless custard is topped with dark chocolate and chilled before serving.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

16 of 16

Mint-and-White-Chocolate Milk Punch

Credit: Photo: Iain Bagwell; Styling: Heather Chadduck

Recipe: Mint-and-White-Chocolate Milk Punch

Crush peppermint sticks and garnish the rim of each glass for festive flair.

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Sierra Guardiola