Ree Drummond's Chocolate-Covered S'mores Are the Ultimate No-Fuss Movie Night Treat

I'm no chocolatier, but I am pregnant during a pandemic. For better or for worse, sheltering in place while baking my weekends away has given me a unique take on all things chocolate. I've satisfied my sweet tooth one new (typically chocolate-filled) recipe at a time over the course of the past seven months. From layered chocolate cakes to gooey caramel-covered brownie recipes, I've had time to try it all. It's a decadent new hobby that's kept our at-home movie nights sweet while my go-to box of theater Milkduds is far out of reach. But as maneuvering around my stand mixer is slowly becoming more challenging, I've started to set my sights on simpler treats.

On my clumsiest of third trimester days, there's no need to risk being around a full bag of flour. That's why Ree Drummond's recipe for Chocolate-Dipped Peanut Butter S'mores was just what I needed to scratch my baking itch without going overboard. Sure, the ambitious baker side of my brain looks at the ingredient list and cautions me to even call it baking at all, but when melted chocolate is involved, there's fun to be had.

The beauty of this recipe lies in the pantry. All you need to get started is a box of graham crackers, peanut butter, Nutella, marshmallows, and chocolate chips. Yes, you read that correctly: Nutella and peanut butter. This isn't your typical s'more. Break your graham crackers in half and swipe a thin layer of peanut butter and Nutella on each side of the soon-to-be sandwich. Load a skewer with marshmallows and head over to your gas stove to start roasting. Don't blame us if your favorite camp song gets stuck in your head as you rotate your marshmallows until golden brown (or burnt to a crisp…baker's preference). Add one marshmallow to each graham cracker pair and smush them together in typical s'more fashion.

I'll caution you that the next step has some serious potential for kitchen chaos (as if s'mores weren't already messy on their own). For me, working quickly with a few spatulas nearby and a wet paper towel for finger dabs helped minimize the mess. Start by melting milk chocolate and white chocolate chips separately in medium-sized, microwaveable bowls. I typically blast them for about 15 seconds and stop to stir until melted to avoid burning. Then submerge each s'more into the melted chocolate, covering it about halfway before flipping it over. You can use a spatula to remove any access chocolate as you transfer to your baking sheet.

