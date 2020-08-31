18 Delicious Cast-Iron Dessert Recipes To Make Right This Second

For a Southern cook, a cast-iron skillet proves a most powerful tool in the kitchen, whether you’re making cornbread how some call the “only correct way,” cooking up a cowboy steak, or yes, baking up a crowd-pleasing dessert that is ooey, gooey, and waiting to be scraped clean in minutes. Classics like fresh apple pie, fudgy Texas skillet cake, and pineapple upside-down cake show just why the cast-iron skillet was made to turn out sweet, sweet masterpieces in ways a baking dish could never. Other creative cast-iron treats include a deep-dish chocolate chip skillet cookie that kids (and adults) go crazy for, a pecan pie cobbler that makes the most heavenly Southern dessert mashup, and a gingerbread pear upside-down cake that is ready to celebrate Christmas. One thing’s for sure: These cast-iron dessert recipes are too good to pass up.