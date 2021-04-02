The Most Popular Easter Candy in Every Southern State
Chocolate bunnies, Peeps, jelly beans, and more...see what your state adores based on Google search data.
Not much beats the childhood joy of discovering a giant chocolate bunny in your Easter basket. Though when it comes Easter candy, it appears some states don't feel quite as strongly about those chocolate bunnies as we do. Recently, career search website Zippia.com used Google Trends to determine what Easter candy states were most interested in based on search trends around Easter time (more specifically, the two-week timeframe around Easter 2020). Then, they crunched numbers to see which specific candy is searched a disproportionately high amount in each state. As Kathy Morris explained in the company blog post, "For example, while New York eats all the candies the rest of the country does, the search interest in 'Kinder Easter Eggs' is disproportionately higher than the remaining states- making "Kinder Easter Eggs" more popular in New York than anywhere else."
Curious to see what candy is number one in your neck of the woods? Here's the breakdown for most searched-for Easter candy in every state in the South:
- Alabama: Chocolate Bunnies
- Arkansas: Starburst Jelly Beans
- Delaware: Peeps
- Florida: Caramel Eggs
- Georgia: Jelly Beans
- Kentucky: Jelly Beans
- Maryland: Boiled Eggs
- Mississippi: Cadbury Creme Egg
- Missouri: Starburst Jelly Beans
- North Carolina: Peeps
- Oklahoma: Peeps
- South Carolina: Chocolate Bunnies
- Tennessee: Starburst Jelly Beans
- Texas: White Chocolate Eggs
- Virginia: Chocolate Bunnies
- West Virginia: Jelly Beans
Do the results surprise you? Either way, we're guessing they're giving you a hankering for sweets. We concur. Easter treats, here we come — from carrot cake cupcakes and chocolate peanut butter eggs to hummingbird cupcakes with candied pineapple wedges and strawberry banana pudding icebox cake, we've got you covered. That is, until you're ready to reach into the ole Easter basket and pull out your Cadbury Creme Egg or Starburst Jelly Beans. (Maryland and your penchant for boiled eggs, we'll let that one slide.)