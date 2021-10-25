Calling all candy corn haters! You may have a new fearless leader. Following Mississippi State's big win over Vanderbilt on Saturday night, head coach Mike Leach had little to say about the 45-6 win, but plenty to discuss on the topic of Halloween candy.

Earlier in the week, SEC Network got the scoop on all of Leach's favorite Halloween traditions, including his distaste for the polarizing seasonal staple.

"Candy corn's just awful," he told SEC Network. "It's the worst candy every invented. I mean, tastes terrible, bad for you, makes you sick at the end. What's to like about it?"

During her post-game interview with the coach, reporter Alyssa Lang took time to ask the question on everyone's mind: What kind of candy does Coach Leach like? His response was absolute gold.

After confirming that he does, in fact, "completely hate candy corn," Leach went on to detail his favorites. The short answer? Anything gummy. The long answer? Well, keep reading.

"Gummy bears for sure," Leach said. "Got to be the Haribo ones. And then the other thing I like is when they used to have Sprees in a box. Outstanding. You have to go to the dollar store to find it, but I do."

Coach Leach loves the dollar store, too? Noted. But he didn't stop there. He continued:

"And then the latest, there's still candy innovation. Although a while back, I found that Europe had better candy than we did overall. Because they have gummy everything. You know they have those Nerds clusters, which is new, which is good. The Nerds clusters is good. Then if you go chocolate, probably Almond Joy."

Leach isn't the only SEC football coach with a very specific food passion. It's common knowledge that Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban starts every morning with two Little Debbie Oatmeal Crème Pies. Former Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn famously celebrated team wins with a steak omelet at Waffle House. And LSU's Ed Orgeron, better known as Coach O, loves chicken on a stick from a specific Exxon gas station in Oxford.

