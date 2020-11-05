10 Things Every Beginner Baker Should Know

All good bakers understand that baking is just as much science as it is art, which means it has rules for success. Each ingredient and every step in a cake recipe has a specific purpose, beyond flavor alone. Unlike most non-baking recipes where a little more or less of this or that is no big deal, when it comes to cake, making substitutions, leaving things out, or taking shortcuts often results in unexpected and unintended (if not disastrous) outcomes that can’t be discovered until it comes out of the oven, when it’s too late or difficult to remedy.