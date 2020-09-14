Thyme-Cornmeal Pound Cake
A pound cake is the work horse of the Southern baker’s cake arsenal. They come together using pantry staples, can be made ahead, frozen, transported to parties, dressed up or down with glazes and fruit compotes and, if they happen to fall in the pan, you can simply cube them and turn them into a beautiful trifle. No wonder we simply can’t get enough of pound cakes. Give your favorite pound cake recipe a rest and try this herb-scented cake. This is a delicious and elegant pound cake that will make a lovely dessert offering at any event. Fine ground cornmeal gives this cake a nutty, toasty flavor and keeps the crumb tender. Fresh lavender or rosemary can be swapped for the thyme. As in baking any pound cake, make sure your butter is adequately softened, and thoroughly cream together the butter and sugar. Don’t worry if your glaze seems to be as thick as glue - it needs to have that consistency for it to hold the drips down the sides of the cake. Let the cake cool completely before drizzling the glaze over the top or it will slide right off.