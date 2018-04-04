The Lane Cake Recipe

Rating: Unrated

The Lane Cake stands with a peachy makeover and an unforgettable meringue frosting.

By Southern Living

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.

Recipe Summary

active:
1 hr 30 mins
total:
15 hrs 35 mins
Yield:
Serves 12 to 16
Advertisement
Skip to Recipe

More than 100 years ago, Emma Rylander Lane of Clayton, Alabama entered the annual baking competition at the county fair in Columbus, Georgia. She took first prize. The cake came to be known as The Lane Cake, and gained literary fame in 1960 when it was featured in Harper Lee's To Kill a Mockingbird. In March 1966, Southern Living featured the cake in its second issue. This stunning, flavorful layer cake is complete with a peachy makeover and an unforgettable meringue frosting.This isn't one of those desserts where you can pop in and out of the kitchen; it takes some effort, but the moist cake is totally worth the wait. Packed with Southern flavors like toasted pecans, coconut flakes, and dried peaches, it's sure to be the food favorite at any occasion, and is an excellent treat to offer guests. The Lane Cake is topped with a Peach Schnapps-infused frosting that's both incredibly unique and fluffy. Bourbon is one of the primary components in the dessert, which helps the flavor to improve as it ages.

Ingredients

Cake Layers
Peach Filling
Peach Schnapps Frosting

Directions

  • Prepare Cake Layers: Preheat oven to 350°F. Beat first 2 ingredients at medium speed with an electric mixer until fluffy. Gradually add 8 egg whites, 2 at a time, beating well after each addition.

    Advertisement

  • Sift together flour and baking powder; gradually add to butter mixture alternately with 1 cup water, beginning and ending with flour mixture. Stir in 1 Tbsp. vanilla extract. Spoon batter into 4 greased (with shortening) and floured 9-inch round shiny cake pans (about 1 ¾ cups batter in each pan).

  • Bake at 350°F for 14 to 16 minutes or until a wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean. Cool in pans on wire racks 10 minutes; remove from pans to wire racks, and cool completely (about 30 minutes).

  • Prepare Filling: Pour boiling water to cover over dried peach halves in a medium bowl; let stand 30 minutes. Drain well, and cut into ¼-inch pieces. (After plumping and dicing, you should have about 2 cups peaches.)

  • Whisk together melted butter and next 2 ingredients in a heavy saucepan. Cook over medium-low heat, whisking constantly, 10 to 12 minutes or until thickened. Remove from heat, and stir in diced peaches, coconut, and next 3 ingredients. Cool completely (about 30 minutes).

  • Spread filling between cake layers (a little over 1 cup per layer). Cover cake with plastic wrap, and chill 12 hours.

  • Prepare Frosting: Pour water to a depth of 1 ½ inches into a small saucepan; bring to a boil over medium heat. Whisk together 2 egg whites, 1 ½ cups sugar, and next 3 ingredients in a heatproof bowl; place bowl over boiling water. Beat egg white mixture at medium-high speed with a handheld electric mixer 12 to 15 minutes or until stiff glossy peaks form and frosting is spreading consistency. Remove from heat, and spread immediately over top and sides of cake.

Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 southernliving.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com 07/14/2021