The Lane Cake Recipe

More than 100 years ago, Emma Rylander Lane of Clayton, Alabama entered the annual baking competition at the county fair in Columbus, Georgia. She took first prize. The cake came to be known as The Lane Cake, and gained literary fame in 1960 when it was featured in Harper Lee's To Kill a Mockingbird. In March 1966, Southern Living featured the cake in its second issue. This stunning, flavorful layer cake is complete with a peachy makeover and an unforgettable meringue frosting.This isn't one of those desserts where you can pop in and out of the kitchen; it takes some effort, but the moist cake is totally worth the wait. Packed with Southern flavors like toasted pecans, coconut flakes, and dried peaches, it's sure to be the food favorite at any occasion, and is an excellent treat to offer guests. The Lane Cake is topped with a Peach Schnapps-infused frosting that's both incredibly unique and fluffy. Bourbon is one of the primary components in the dessert, which helps the flavor to improve as it ages.