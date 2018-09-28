Oh-So-Pretty Pumpkin Cake Recipes for Fall

Nothing is quite as autumnal as a pumpkin dessert. We have already waxed poetic about our pumpkin pies, but we’re just as enthusiastic about our pumpkin cake recipes. They’re warm and nostalgic, light and sweet. They’re the perfect blend of fall flavors and an ideal offering for a celebration during the autumn months. There's something for every family member with our array of pumpkin cake recipes. Even novice bakers can pull off a winning Thanksgiving dessert with our Pumpkin Dump Cake recipe, and experts in the kitchen will love the challenge of our Pumpkin Spice Battenberg. With our Mini Pumpkin Cheesecakes and Pumpkin Spice Cupcakes, each family member can enjoy his or her own dessert without sharing. Bake up one of our favorite pumpkin cake recipes for a lovely treat this season.