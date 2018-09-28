Oh-So-Pretty Pumpkin Cake Recipes for Fall
Nothing is quite as autumnal as a pumpkin dessert. We have already waxed poetic about our pumpkin pies, but we’re just as enthusiastic about our pumpkin cake recipes. They’re warm and nostalgic, light and sweet. They’re the perfect blend of fall flavors and an ideal offering for a celebration during the autumn months. There's something for every family member with our array of pumpkin cake recipes. Even novice bakers can pull off a winning Thanksgiving dessert with our Pumpkin Dump Cake recipe, and experts in the kitchen will love the challenge of our Pumpkin Spice Battenberg. With our Mini Pumpkin Cheesecakes and Pumpkin Spice Cupcakes, each family member can enjoy his or her own dessert without sharing. Bake up one of our favorite pumpkin cake recipes for a lovely treat this season.
Marbled Pumpkin Praline Cake
Recipe: Marbled Pumpkin Praline Cake
This cake is a gorgeous combination of pumpkin batter, cream cheese batter, pecan-praline filling, and spiced whipped cream. You’re welcome.
Pumpkin Cheesecake
Recipe: Pumpkin Cheesecake
One of the showstopping features of this cake is the crust. We used a combination of chocolate and cinnamon graham crackers to create the golden ombre effect. Plus, it tastes amazing. This is the easiest cheesecake recipe you’ll make all year.
Pumpkin Roll
Recipe: Pumpkin Roll
This dessert is the best of both worlds, with a moist pumpkin cake rolled into an indulgent spiral alongside a smooth cream cheese-peanut butter filling. This is a fantastic make-ahead dessert, and it can feed a crowd. We like to garnish this autumnal roll with chocolate-dipped pecans for an extra special touch.
Pumpkin Spice-Heath Cake
Recipe: Pumpkin Spice-Heath Cake
This might just be the most beloved of our pumpkin cake recipes. It’s the ultimate cozy indulgence, with a perfect balance of sweetness and spice that is the season’s calling card. The best part? The cake is built from a boxed spice cake mix, which gives you just enough of a shortcut so that you can focus on the embellishment, namely crumbling the toffee bits and blending the sweet, spiced cream cheese frosting.
Cranberry-Apple-Pumpkin Bundt
Recipe: Cranberry-Apple-Pumpkin Bundt
Three favorite fall flavors combine in this beloved Bundt cake. Cranberry, apple, and pumpkin, all in a beautiful Bundt? It’s a win-win-win for the dessert table.
Pumpkin Crisp
Recipe: Pumpkin Crisp
This is the perfect dessert to feed a crowd at dinner. This seasonal crisp is the utterly irresistible combination of moist cake, sweet pumpkin, and crunchy pecans. With only eight essential ingredients, this recipe couldn’t be easier to make—or more delicious after dinner, for a midday snack, or as a midnight nibble.
Pumpkin-Pecan Cheesecake
Recipe: Pumpkin-Pecan Cheesecake
Heading to a dinner party this fall? This is the dessert you should take with you. It’s a pumpkin pie, pecan pie, and cheesecake hybrid that will intrigue and delight. Add the optional praline topping to make it a real showstopper.
Mini Pumpkin Cheesecakes
Recipe: Mini Pumpkin Cheesecakes
Instead of standing over the sideboard cutting slices for each family member, serve individual desserts for adorable presentation and easy serving.
Pumpkin Pie Cake
Recipe: Pumpkin Pie Cake
You’ll be amazed at how moist white cake and pumpkin pie meld into one dreamy dessert that’s only missing a dollop of fresh whipped cream or a scoop of vanilla ice cream.
Instant Pot Pumpkin Cheesecake
Recipe: Instant Pot Pumpkin Cheesecake
Is there anything your Instant Pot can’t do? Free up valuable oven space this Thanksgiving and let your favorite mini appliance handle dessert.
Pumpkin Cake
Recipe: Pumpkin Cake
With this layer cake, you won’t fuss over getting the frosting just right. It looks beautiful with spiced whipped cream spread between the layers and on top for a “naked” look. Sprinkle a little fresh nutmeg on top, and voila!
Pumpkin Spice Cupcakes
Recipe: Pumpkin Spice Cupcakes
These “exceptionally soft” cupcakes are an easy way to make a portable fall treat everyone will love, and you’ll be obsessed with the pumpkin-cream cheese frosting.
Layered Pumpkin Cheesecake
Recipe: Layered Pumpkin Cheesecake
With this dessert mashup recipe, you can satisfy the pumpkin pie and cheesecake lovers at your holiday feast.
Pumpkin Dump Cake
Recipe: Pumpkin Dump Cake
The beauty of a dump cake is in the name—you literally dump a few simple ingredients into a pan, bake it, and you’ve got a decadent dessert. This fall dessert is one of our favorite ways to transform a box of cake mix.
Praline-Pumpkin Torte
Recipe: Praline-Pumpkin Torte
We first published this layered beauty in 2001, and there’s a reason we keep going back to it almost 20 years later. Praline lovers will swoon over these cake layers with praline crusts.
Pumpkin Crunch Cake
Recipe: Pumpkin Crunch Cake
Instead of stressing out about decorating an extravagant layer cake, make this rich one-layer cake that’s covered in a hefty slathering of pumpkin cream cheese frosting and sprinkled with a spiced cookie crumble with toasted pumpkin seeds.
Pumpkin Spice Battenberg
Recipe: Pumpkin Spice Battenberg
This beautiful cake is like a present for your table, but the real surprise is the multi-colored sponge cake layers once you cut it open.
Pumpkin Cheesecake Tart with Honey Swiss Meringue
Recipe: Pumpkin Cheesecake Tart with Honey Swiss Meringue
A toasted pecan crust is a festive base for this multi-layer dessert that’s definitely photo worthy. One of the best parts about this recipe is that you can prepare it up to Step 6 the night before to get a head start for Thanksgiving.
Pumpkin Spice Magic Cake
Recipe: Pumpkin Spice Magic Cake
If you love a baking project, you have to make this layered dessert this fall. Inspired by a Mexican dessert called “impossible flan,” this luscious cake is beautiful on a sideboard.
Pumpkin Layer Cake with Caramel-Cream Cheese Frosting
Recipe: Pumpkin Layer Cake with Caramel-Cream Cheese Frosting
Not only is this pumpkin spice cake from New Orleans food blogger Joy Wilson delicious, but the ribbons of caramel in the frosting make it absolutely gorgeous.
Pumpkin-Spice Bundt with Brown Sugar Icing and Candied Pecans
Recipe: Pumpkin-Spice Bundt with Brown Sugar Icing and Candied Pecans
When in doubt, we can always rely on our Bundt pan for a pretty dessert that won’t require intricate decorating. A drizzle of homemade brown sugar icing and a sprinkle of candied pecans take this pumpkin spice cake from everyday to special occasion.