A Slice of Princess Diana's Wedding Cake Will Go to The Highest Bidder

You may not have been invited to the wedding of Princess Diana to Prince Charles, but that shouldn't stop you from having a piece of their wedding cake. A slice of the cake served at the 1981 royal nuptials between the Prince of Wales and Lady Diana Spencer , is going up for auction. The 40-year-old piece of cake, which sadly lasted longer than their marriage, is expected it could fetch as much as 500 British pounds, or about $700.

The slice of history was given to Moyra Smith, who worked in the household of the Queen Mother, Charles' grandmother. The slice features "a sugared onlay of the Royal Coat-of-Arms colored in gold, red, blue, and silver, a small silver horseshoe and leaf spray adjacent, (with) some white decorative icing tracery laid on top at head and foot," according to the auction house listing . Smith tucked the special slice into a floral cake tin and attached a homemade label that read, "Handle with Care - Prince Charles & Princess Diane's (sic) Wedding Cake," the BBC reports .

The royal cake slice was sold on behalf of Smith's family in 2008, and is now up for auction again. Before dusting off your checkbook to start your bidding, it's worth noting that while this cake was part of the wedding party, it may not have been the official wedding cake. That's because many, many cakes were served at the royal fête. Not only was there "the main official five-tier wedding cake" but there were "some 22 other wedding cakes" on hand. The auction house believes that this one "seems likely to have been one sent to Clarence House for the consumption of the Queen Mother's staff." It's also worth noting that the auctioneer does "advise against eating it."