Chrissy Teigen Can't Get Enough of Our Best Carrot Cake

The world loves model and cookbook author Chrissy Teigen for her outspoken personality on social media. She speaks her mind on Twitter, shares pictures of famous husband John Legend on Instagram, and shows off her cooking skills on Snapchat. Today we love her even more because she featured our very own carrot cake recipe on all three of those platforms. While she didn't give an exact link for the recipe (we can help you there, Chrissy!), she did give our three-layer cake glowing reviews.

Photo: @ChrissyTeigen

"Not a great photo but we need to talk about this carrot cake. By now you probably know I'm not a great baker and never really had a sweet tooth before but holy. MOLY. this 3-layer cake is so, so good. The actual cake is a mix of carrot, crushed pineapple and coconut flakes. You drizzle this sweet buttermilk glaze over the warm layers right out of the oven. Each layer absorbs every bit, then you frost with cream cheese goodness. It's crazy sticky moist, full of flavor. It's absurd. You need to make. Google 'best carrot cake recipe' (I really did this) and a recipe from myrecipes.com will show up first. It is from southern living magazine. Make sure it has the glaze and frosting link."

On Chrissy's Snapchat, John Legend reviews the cake as "Heavenly." It's no secret that Southerners know their layer cakes and we couldn't be more delighted to have these two fabulous fans. Hey Chrissy, if you'd like to come to the Southern Living Test Kitchen and make a few recipes for us, we'd love to host you!