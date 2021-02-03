Ina Garten's Signature Birthday Sheet Cake with Chocolate Frosting Only Takes 45 Minutes to Make

15 minutes of prep time and 30 minutes of cook time is all you need to put together this wow-worthy cake.

Yesterday, February 2, Ina Garten rang in her 73rd birthday. And while she didn't share any details from her special day (or at least, she hasn't as of press time), we're guessing this year's celebrations were of the at-home variety amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic with just her and her husband Jeffrey.

As we learned from CheatSheet.com, there's a certain birthday sheet cake that's our top contender for easy birthday cake recipes from the Barefoot Contessa's portfolio—and we sure hope Garten treated herself to it for her birthday. Behold Ina Garten's Birthday Sheet Cake, a lovely combination with a vanilla cake base and a chocolate icing, that's the perfect birthday cake go-to recipe.

Best of all, the recipe comes together in a total of only 45 minutes, making it an ideal recipe to turn to if you found yourself in a Sweet Magnolias streaming vortex, and you forgot you had to get a cake on the table pronto. Made with common kitchen staples like sugar, vanilla extract, all-purpose flour, baking soda, semisweet chocolate chips, butter, and more, Garten recommends topping this cake off with chocolate candies like M&M's, but we think extra chocolate chips or sprinkles on top would be excellent pinch hitters. Or, for the upcoming Valentine's Day holiday, jazz it up with conversation hearts. However you decorate it, you can get the full recipe here on FoodNetwork.com. If you love chocolate, we're also big fans of Garten's Mocha Chocolate Icebox Cake and Boston Cream Pie with Grand Marnier Pastry Cream.

