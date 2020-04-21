Old-School Dump Cake Recipes That are Easy and Delicious   

This dump cake veers off the traditional path by using a can of pumpkin puree instead of a pie filling. Velvety in texture and both savory and sweet in flavor, pure pumpkin puree requires a few more ingredients to make it set into a delicious filling, then topped with a boxed cake mix and butter. The outcome is a Pumpkin Dump Cake that’s flavorful with the familiar tastes of both a yellow cake and a spiced pumpkin pie. Serve the cake with whipped cream and freshly grated nutmeg for enhanced creaminess and spice.