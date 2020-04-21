Old-School Dump Cake Recipes That are Easy and Delicious
Pineapple Cherry Dump Cake
Dump cakes derive their name from the method in which they are made—you simply dump the ingredients into a baking dish and bake. This Pineapple Cherry Dump Cake combines a can of cherry pie filling with a can of pineapple tidbits, topped with a boxed cake mix and butter. You can’t beat the fruity, buttery goodness from the combination.
Peach Dump Cake
A can of peaches contains more than just pieces of fruit—the sweet syrup is infused with rich peach flavor and is just the right liquid ingredient to cook into a yellow cake mix. We added the warm notes of cinnamon and nutmeg to a box of yellow cake mix before pouring it over the sliced peaches. The result? This luscious Peach Dump Cake, a delicious cross between a buttery cake and a luscious cobbler.
Cherry Dump Cake
Bypass the usual canned cherry pie filling and choose canned whole, pitted cherries to make this quick and easy Cherry Dump Cake. The dark cherries also give this cake a deep color, making it look like a summer berry cobbler, but the cherry flavor is unmistakable.
Pumpkin Dump Cake
This dump cake veers off the traditional path by using a can of pumpkin puree instead of a pie filling. Velvety in texture and both savory and sweet in flavor, pure pumpkin puree requires a few more ingredients to make it set into a delicious filling, then topped with a boxed cake mix and butter. The outcome is a Pumpkin Dump Cake that’s flavorful with the familiar tastes of both a yellow cake and a spiced pumpkin pie. Serve the cake with whipped cream and freshly grated nutmeg for enhanced creaminess and spice.