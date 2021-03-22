Perfect for summertime birthdays or any get-together that calls for an impressive cake, our Berry Chantilly Cake is much easier to make than it looks. Made with layers of tender vanilla cake, fresh fruit, and raspberry jam frosting, you can top the cake with any type or combination of berries you wish. After rinsing the fruit, our Test Kitchen suggests gently blotting it dry with paper towels to prevent any water from getting in between the cake layers or on top of the cake. To save time, you can substitute your favorite white cake mix, but don't miss out on the frosting, which is the real star of this dessert. Cream cheese gives it a slight tang, and mascarpone cheese makes it buttery, smooth, and rich. When making the frosting, be careful to not overbeat the mascarpone. It can break easily and add a gritty texture to the frosting. For a finishing touch, top the cake off with pretty whole fresh berries and a few sprigs of fresh mint just before serving.