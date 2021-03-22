Berry Chantilly Cake

Treat the berry lovers in your life with this decadent layer cake filled with fresh fruit.

By Anna Theoktisto

Credit: Photographer: Jennifer Causey Food Stylist: Melissa Gray Prop Stylist: Heather Chadduck Hillegas

Perfect for summertime birthdays or any get-together that calls for an impressive cake, our Berry Chantilly Cake is much easier to make than it looks. Made with layers of tender vanilla cake, fresh fruit, and raspberry jam frosting, you can top the cake with any type or combination of berries you wish. After rinsing the fruit, our Test Kitchen suggests gently blotting it dry with paper towels to prevent any water from getting in between the cake layers or on top of the cake. To save time, you can substitute your favorite white cake mix, but don't miss out on the frosting, which is the real star of this dessert. Cream cheese gives it a slight tang, and mascarpone cheese makes it buttery, smooth, and rich. When making the frosting, be careful to not overbeat the mascarpone. It can break easily and add a gritty texture to the frosting. For a finishing touch, top the cake off with pretty whole fresh berries and a few sprigs of fresh mint just before serving.

Directions

  • Prepare the Cake: Preheat oven to 350°F. Coat 2 (9-inch) round cake pans with baking spray with flour.

  • Beat butter and sugar with a stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment on medium speed until light and fluffy, about 4 minutes. Add eggs, 1 at a time, beating on low speed just until blended after each addition.

  • Whisk together flour, baking powder, and salt in a medium bowl. Add flour mixture to butter mixture, alternately with milk, in 3 parts, beginning and ending with flour mixture. Beat until blended after each addition. Stir in vanilla until just combined. Divide batter evenly among prepared pans.

  • Bake in preheated oven until a wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean, 28 to 32 minutes. Let cool in pans on a wire rack 10 minutes. Invert onto wire rack, and let cool completely, about 45 minutes. Using a serrated knife, split each layer in half so that you have 4 thin layers.

  • Prepare the Frosting: Stir together jam and warm water in a small bowl until smooth. Set raspberry jam mixture aside.

  • Beat cream cheese and powdered sugar with a stand mixer fitted with a whisk attachment on medium speed until creamy, about 2 minutes, stopping to scrape down sides as needed. Add mascarpone,  beating until just combined, about 30 seconds. With mixer running on low speed, gradually add heavy cream and almond extract. Gradually increase speed to medium-high, and beat until fluffy and stiff peaks form, about 1 minute.

  • Assemble Cake: Place 1 cake layer, cut side up, on a plate; brush with raspberry jam mixture. Spread with about 1 cup frosting, and top with about 2/3 cup berries. Repeat procedure twice. Top with remaining cake layer, cut side down. Reserve 1/2 cup frosting. Spread remaining frosting over top and sides of cake. Spoon reserved 1/2 cup frosting into a piping bag fitted with  an open star tip, and decorate top of cake. Garnish with fresh mint and additional fresh berries. Refrigerate 1 hour before serving.

