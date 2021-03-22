Make a banana split-loving gal or guy's day with this no-bake icebox cake. Our fun and festive Banana Split Cake has an easy press-in graham cracker crust, layers of tangy cream cheese frosting, and all the classic sundae toppings: crushed pineapple, chopped toasted pecans, maraschino cherries, fudge sauce, sprinkles, and sliced bananas, of course. Be sure to freeze the graham cracker crust before you add the cream cheese layer—a solid base will help the other layers to stay put. The cake takes just 20 minutes to assemble, but it needs at least two hours in the refrigerator to chill. While it might be hard to wait, it's worth being patient. This chill time gives the layers time to set, which makes the cake much easier to slice, and gives makes the cream cheese frosting a little firmer, for an ice cream-like texture. You can decorate this Banana Split Cake however you like, but we like a generous drizzle of hot fudge topping, either homemade or jarred. You may need to microwave the sauce so that the consistency is thin enough to drizzle. (Hershey's Chocolate Syrup is a good stand-in if you don't have fudge sauce.) Place the sauce in a ziplock plastic bag and snip off one corner to make a "piping" bag. Add the candy sprinkles and maraschino cherries to the top just before serving so that the colors won't "bleed" into the topping.