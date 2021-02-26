You Can Make a Gooey Skillet Cookie In Just 10 Minutes Using Your Air Fryer

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

It makes a whole lot of sense why cast-iron skillet cookies (or "pizookies," as some call them) have become an all-time dessert favorite. Ooey, gooey, and ready for a giant scoop of ice cream, they turn regular store-bought cookie dough—or homemade, if you're really going for it!—into a big-batch masterpiece that everyone can enjoy. However, for some savvy cooks on TikTok, waiting half an hour or more for the super-sized cookie to come out of the oven and cleaning the cast-iron skillet later was a little more high-maintenance than they were willing to put up with. Enter: the air-fryer "skillet" cookie cake.

In just 10 minutes, you can turn out an even more ooey-gooey rendition of the classic skillet cookie or pizookie by using your trusty air fryer. The inside remains soft and slightly underdone, while the exterior gets the signature air-fried golden finish. All in all, it's a scoopable masterpiece just waiting to be dished out and topped with ice cream. (Or eaten straight with a fork, because we're not judging.) Cleanup is way less, prep time is virtually nonexistent, and the treat is incomparably scrumptious.

To make the giant air-fryer cookie at home, most recommend purchasing your favorite store-bought cookie dough, such as Toll House, making sure it is the kind that comes in a flat slab rather than a tube. Then, simply lay out a properly sized piece of aluminum foil or parchment paper for your air fryer and place the cookie dough slab on it. If it needs any shaping, let the cookie dough soften for a few minutes beforehand. Turn your air fryer cooking temperature to 350 degrees and set the timer anywhere from 8 to 10 minutes. Cook cookie dough until deep golden brown on the outside. Remove from the air fryer and scoop portions into bowls. Top with ice cream and any desired toppings. Watch a tutorial by one TikTok user below.

Expect the most ooey, gooey, super moist inside of a cookie ever, but with a perfectly cooked crust. Instantly, any night is made way more special and exciting—and all you needed was about $3 and your air fryer. Check out more air fryer recipes here.