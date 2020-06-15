6 Dessert Recipes That Start With a Box of Brownie Mix
Even though we love baking from scratch, we’re in full support of a shortcut in the kitchen every now and then. One of the most delicious store-bought secrets? Using boxed brownie mix in your desserts. With these brownie mix recipes, you can serve a gorgeous dessert that no family member will realize started with a box from the store. Boxed brownie mix is great on its own, but these brownie mix recipes prove that when it’s dressed up a bit, it can be showstopping. Make adorable single-serve Banana Brownie Sticky Toffee Puddings or a gorgeous layered Chocolate Trifle. Want to know the secret to the fudgiest cookies you’ve ever had? That’s right: brownie mix. Whether you’re looking for an easy Bundt cake to give a neighbor or chocolate-peanut butter bars for the kids, these recipes make the most of packaged brownie mix. The next time you’re short on time or patience, grab a box of brownie mix at the store and let these desserts amaze you.
Brownie Cookies
You’ll never have to choose between brownies and cookies again with this fudgy recipe.
Banana Brownie Sticky Toffee Puddings
These single-serve puddings are party-perfect.
Chocolate Bundt Cake
This Bundt cake recipe combines boxed brownie mix with boxed cake mix for an indulgent dessert that tastes nothing less than homemade.
Chocolate Trifle
This recipe, first published in our December 1993 issue, has been a fan-favorite for years.
Chocolate Peanut Butter-Fudge Bars
These triple-layer bars are the ideal treat for bake sales, neighbors, or any weeknight when you have a sweet tooth.
Brownie Trifle
There’s no dessert more festive for the holiday season than a trifle, and no guest will know how easy it was to throw together.