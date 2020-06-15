6 Dessert Recipes That Start With a Box of Brownie Mix

Photo: Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Torie Cox; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke

Even though we love baking from scratch, we’re in full support of a shortcut in the kitchen every now and then. One of the most delicious store-bought secrets? Using boxed brownie mix in your desserts. With these brownie mix recipes, you can serve a gorgeous dessert that no family member will realize started with a box from the store. Boxed brownie mix is great on its own, but these brownie mix recipes prove that when it’s dressed up a bit, it can be showstopping. Make adorable single-serve Banana Brownie Sticky Toffee Puddings or a gorgeous layered Chocolate Trifle. Want to know the secret to the fudgiest cookies you’ve ever had? That’s right: brownie mix. Whether you’re looking for an easy Bundt cake to give a neighbor or chocolate-peanut butter bars for the kids, these recipes make the most of packaged brownie mix. The next time you’re short on time or patience, grab a box of brownie mix at the store and let these desserts amaze you.

Start Slideshow

1 of 6

Brownie Cookies

Photography: Caitlin Bensel, Prop Styling: Audrey Davis, Food Styling: Rishon Hanners

Recipe: Brownie Cookies

You’ll never have to choose between brownies and cookies again with this fudgy recipe.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 6

Banana Brownie Sticky Toffee Puddings

Photo: Alison Miksch

Recipe: Banana Brownie Sticky Toffee Puddings

These single-serve puddings are party-perfect.

3 of 6

Chocolate Bundt Cake

Photo: Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Torie Cox; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke

Recipe: Chocolate Bundt Cake

This Bundt cake recipe combines boxed brownie mix with boxed cake mix for an indulgent dessert that tastes nothing less than homemade.

Advertisement

4 of 6

Chocolate Trifle

Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Chocolate Trifle

This recipe, first published in our December 1993 issue, has been a fan-favorite for years.

5 of 6

Chocolate Peanut Butter-Fudge Bars

Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Christine Keely; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer

Recipe: Chocolate Peanut Butter-Fudge Bars

These triple-layer bars are the ideal treat for bake sales, neighbors, or any weeknight when you have a sweet tooth.

6 of 6

Brownie Trifle

Photo: Will Dickey; Styling: Cari South

Recipe: Brownie Trifle

There’s no dessert more festive for the holiday season than a trifle, and no guest will know how easy it was to throw together.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com