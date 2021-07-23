The Best Meringue Recipes To Dazzle Every Dinner Party

By Marissa Wu
July 23, 2021
Credit: Alison Miksch; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

When it comes to dessert, there are options. The humble pie, the towering cake, bright bonbons, cobblers from the family vault—there is no shortage of sweets for your Southern table. The sweet stuff is basically an essential to the end of any meal, so how could you possibly choose? While each has its own merits, from convenience and ease to the ability to impress, pies, cakes, and cobblers might be outshined by the humble meringue. At the base, our Basic Meringue calls for just five pantry ingredients. From there, you can go any direction. It can top pies, become its own Mini Meringue Kiss, and even turn into the best meringue cookie you've ever laid eyes on. Whether you use it to dress up another dessert or have it stand alone, meringues know how to put on a show and do it all. We know how to make the best meringue, so dive on into our best meringue recipes and get going.

Start Slideshow

1 of 22

Basic Meringue

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe: Basic Meringue

This is the foundation for all the other meringue recipes. Bookmark it for later!

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 22

Orange Meringue Pie

Credit: Micah Leal

Recipe: Orange Meringue Pie

Who said meringue pie is a lemon-only club? This bright pie features naval oranges in addition to lemons for a balance of sweet and tart. Generous amounts of meringue, toasted golden, are obligatory.

3 of 22

Raspberry-White Chocolate Meringue Sandwich Cookies

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe: Raspberry-White Chocolate Meringue Sandwich Cookies

It's la vie en rose with these Raspberry-White Chocolate Meringue Sandwich Cookies. Freeze-dried raspberries swirl into our Basic Meringue to create this delicate cookie that holds a treasure of white chocolate ganache and raspberry preserves in the center.

Advertisement

4 of 22

Swiss Meringue Buttercream

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas: Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Swiss Meringue Buttercream

Level up your cake game with this Swiss Meringue Buttercream. It's lighter and fluffier than your standard buttercream and can add a lovely flavor without weighing things down.

5 of 22

Mini Meringue Kisses

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe: Mini Meringue Kisses

Miniature stars, swirls, and mounds of deliciously airy meringue mean a kiss for your tongue with each poppable bite. Choose your favorite colors to dye the meringue before piping, and don't you dare forget the sprinkles.

6 of 22

Best-Ever Lemon Meringue Pie

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Best-Ever Lemon Meringue Pie

Affectionately and alternatively dubbed the Mile-High Meringue, our Best-Ever Lemon Meringue Pie is as easy as it is impressive. Make your own crust or use a pre-made one. It doesn't matter because the silky lemon curd and fluffy, floaty meringue will steal the show.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 22

Meringue Pillows with Blueberry-Mint Compote

Credit: Alison Miksch; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Meringue Pillows with Blueberry-Mint Compote

Sweet meringue clouds hold a syrupy, regal blueberry compote that zings with lemon and fresh mint.

8 of 22

Lemon-Lime Meringue Pie

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Christine Keely; Food Styling; Tina Bell Stamos

Recipe: Lemon-Lime Meringue Pie

Indecisive? Have your limes and your lemons, too. Here, we take a page from the key-lime pie with a buttery graham cracker crust and the toasty meringue from the lemon pie playbook.

9 of 22

Ambrosia Meringue Trifles

Credit: Greg DuPree

Recipe: Ambrosia Meringue Trifles

Call this the sophisticated cousin of ambrosia salad. Layers of bright grapefruit and orange segments (canned and refrigerated for ease) peek between pillows of homemade whipped cream. Crumbled vanilla meringue cookies add a sweet crunch to the top.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 22

Tequila-Key Lime Meringue Pie

Credit: Jody Horton

Recipes: Tequila-Key Lime Meringue Pie

This pie will be the star of the party thanks to the splash of tequila that'll bring you right up to the beach on a summer afternoon.

11 of 22

Lemon Meringue Roulade

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Lemon Meringue Roulade

Creamy lemon curd rolls into a roulade, an almond meringue mixture, before being topped with fresh whipped cream, more lemon curd, and shortbread cookies. It looks fancy, but is actually fairly simple. Whip this out at your next dinner party and listen to the ooohs and ahhhs roll in.

12 of 22

Lemon Meringue Cookies

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Lemon Meringue Cookies

Consider these a shortcut to the lemon meringue pie you were thinking about.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 22

Coconut Meringues with Elderflower Strawberries

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Prop Styling: Caroline M. Cunningham

Recipe: Coconut Meringues with Elderflower Strawberries

A bed of chewy coconut meringue cradles ripe strawberries macerated in elderflower liqueur. Serve it at your next garden party and thank us later.

14 of 22

Pumpkin Cheesecake Tart with Honey Swiss Meringue

Credit: Jody Horton

Recipe: Pumpkin Cheesecake Tart with Honey Swiss Meringue

A delectable honey meringue ties together the creamy cheesecake, sweet pumpkin, and a crunchy pecan crust for a divine dessert at any fall gathering.

15 of 22

Lemon Drop Meringues

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe: Lemon Drop Meringues

With their two-tone stripe and sprinkling of nonpareils, these Lemon Drop Meringues will transport you straight to Candyland.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

16 of 22

Eton Mess

Credit: Lilechka75/Getty Images

Recipe: Eton Mess

Akin to a trifle, the Eton Mess requires only some fruit, whipped cream, and crushed meringue cookies to get you on your way to an impressive dessert that took little effort at all.

17 of 22

Lavender-Ginger Meringue Twists

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe: Lavender-Ginger Meringue Twists

You will be the envy of every teatime if you show up with these twists. They look fancier than they are, and with the help of some food coloring and piping bags, you're more than well on your way.

18 of 22

Brownie Baked Alaska

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Brownie Baked Alaska

Dramatic and flowing with its swoops of toasted meringue, this Brownie Baked Alaska hides rich vanilla ice cream and brownie underneath those pillowy peaks.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

19 of 22

Coconut Meringue Nests

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe: Coconut Meringue Nests

These will the be the pièce de résistance of your Easter meal. Dare we say it will be egg-cellent?

20 of 22

Almond Meringue Puffs with Hazelnut-Chocolate Filling

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe: Almond Meringue Puffs with Hazelnut-Chocolate Filling

 Did we hear Nutella? Yes, we did. Grab the hazelnut spread of your choice and whip up these easy meringue puffs for the next potluck.

21 of 22

Ina Garten's Chocolate Pecan Meringue Torte

Credit: Photograph by Quentin Bacon

Recipe: Ina Garten's Chocolate Pecan Meringue Torte

If the Barefoot Contessa approves…well, it has to be good.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

22 of 22

Vanilla Macarons

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Vanilla Macarons

Quintessentially French and universally delicious, macarons are a beautiful treat that, with some patience and effort, yield dazzling results.

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Marissa Wu