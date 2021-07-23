The Best Meringue Recipes To Dazzle Every Dinner Party

When it comes to dessert, there are options. The humble pie, the towering cake, bright bonbons, cobblers from the family vault—there is no shortage of sweets for your Southern table. The sweet stuff is basically an essential to the end of any meal, so how could you possibly choose? While each has its own merits, from convenience and ease to the ability to impress, pies, cakes, and cobblers might be outshined by the humble meringue. At the base, our Basic Meringue calls for just five pantry ingredients. From there, you can go any direction. It can top pies, become its own Mini Meringue Kiss, and even turn into the best meringue cookie you've ever laid eyes on. Whether you use it to dress up another dessert or have it stand alone, meringues know how to put on a show and do it all. We know how to make the best meringue, so dive on into our best meringue recipes and get going.