My Mom Made This Cakey Strawberry Cobbler for Easter and Now I’ll Be Making It All Summer Long
You'll want to add this homemade cobbler to your recipe box after just one bite.
If your family is like mine, they already have their favorite tried-and-true dessert recipes (this Milk Chocolate Bar Cake is one of ours). When they're on the menu, you know everyone will be ready for dessert before the dinner plates are even cleared. This year for Easter, instead of turning to one of our go-to recipes, my mom decided to try the Cakey Strawberry Cobbler recipe she's had bookmarked since last year when she flipped through her May 2020 issue of Southern Living.
Aside from strawberry Baby Bites from Pastry Art Bake Shoppe in Birmingham, Alabama, I think this recipe is now my new favorite strawberry dessert and I'm hoping it'll make an appearance at many more family cookouts this summer. After just a few bites, my sister and I were both quick to ask questions. "How do you make this?" and "Is it easy to make?" were some of the first things we asked, because we knew it was a dessert that we'd definitely want to make in the future. The cakey layer was delicious yet light and not too sweet, letting the flavor of the strawberries shine.
With the exception of the strawberries, lemon zest, and buttermilk, you probably already have all of the other ingredients needed to make this cobbler on hand in your kitchen. Even though the recipe says you'll need about an hour and a half to make this recipe from start to finish, don't let that deter you. Most of that time is baking and cooling time. You'll start by melting butter in a 13- x 9-inch dish, pouring in the batter, and then scattering the strawberries on top. As it bakes, the batter turns into a cakey crust that's tender on the inside and golden brown around the edges.
WATCH: Cakey Strawberry Cobbler Recipe
On your next trip to the farmers' markets or local grocery store, I suggest you grab two quarts of fresh, in-season strawberries to try this Cakey Strawberry Cobbler recipe.