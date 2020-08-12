The Best Seasonal Dessert Recipes Everyone Should Bake This Fall

By Jenna Sims
Updated August 12, 2020
Greg Dupree

There are few things better on a crisp fall afternoon than filling your home with the scent of a freshly baked dessert. Fall’s favorite ingredients like pumpkins, apples, and pecans are best enjoyed in the form of a homemade treat. From cakes to cookies to pies and more, there are plenty of ways to turn seasonal ingredients into a delicious baked dessert.

Consider this list of recipes your official fall 2020 baking bucket list. Making your way through this list will help you sharpen up your baking skills before the upcoming holiday season and you may even learn a few new skills along the way. With a new season upon us, it's time to stock your pantry, preheat the oven, and get to baking. 

Start Slideshow

1 of 16

Classic Apple Cobbler

Stephen DeVries; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Classic Apple Cobbler

You can't celebrate fall without making this old-fashioned dessert at least once. We recommend serving warm with vanilla ice cream on top. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 16

Our Easiest Pumpkin Pie Ever

Greg Dupree; Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas

Recipe: Our Easiest Pumpkin Pie Ever

Just because this recipe calls for seven ingredients and requires only 15 minutes of hands on time doesn't mean it's short on flavor. 

3 of 16

Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies

Jennifer Causey

Recipe: Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies

Browned butter is the not-so-secret ingredient to the best chocolate chip cookies ever. Adding a cup of toasted pecans make them the ultimate fall cookie. 

Advertisement

4 of 16

Caramel Apple Cake

Photo: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Caramel Apple Cake

This impressive dessert calls for two pounds of apples. In our opinion, it's worth every bit of the effort it requires.

5 of 16

Pumpkin Bread

Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Pumpkin Bread

If you want to make your pumpkin bread even sweeter, you can fold a handful of chocolate chips into the batter before baking. 

6 of 16

The Big Cinnamon Roll

Stephen DeVries, Prop Styling: Missie Neville Crawford; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: The Big Cinnamon Roll

Everything is better in a skillet, and cinnamon rolls are no exception. If you've been thinking about making homemade cinnamon rolls for the first time, this recipe is a good place to start. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 16

Apple-Cream Cheese Bundt Cake

Greg Dupree

Recipe: Apple-Cream Cheese Bundt Cake

Apple cake batter, cream cheese filling, and praline frosting are the perfect fall trio in this indulgent Bundt cake. 

8 of 16

Pumpkin-Chocolate Brownies

Greg DuPree

Recipe: Pumpkin-Chocolate Brownies

Brownies are given a fall makeover with the addition of pumpkin filling, but we promise there's still plenty of chocolate to go around.

9 of 16

Caramel Apple Coffee Cake

Photo: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Caramel Apple Coffee Cake

Once you learn how to make homemade caramel sauce for your coffee cake, you'll never buy store-bought again. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 16

Apple Cider Doughnuts

Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Apple Cider Doughnuts

Fall's favorite drink in doughnut form can be enjoyed for breakfast or dessert. 

11 of 16

Pumpkin Spice Cookies

Micah A. Leal

Recipes: Pumpkin Spice Cookies

Pumpkin spice and pure pumpkin give these cookies plenty of seasonal color and flavor. 

12 of 16

Apple Bread Pudding

Helen Norman

Recipe: Apple Bread Pudding

Cinnamon raisin bread adds an extra punch of flavor to this apple bread pudding. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 16

Pumpkin Spice Magic Cake

Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Claire Spollen; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Pumpkin Spice Magic Cake

The layers of this cake flip during the baking process, creating a little magic. 

14 of 16

Apple Stack Cake

Photo: Victor Protasi; Prop Styling: Cindy Barr; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Apple Stack Cake

Let this cake cure for a few days before serving to allow time for the flavors to fully combine. 

15 of 16

Pumpkin-Pecan Cheesecake

Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Pumpkin-Pecan Cheesecake

Think of this rich dessert as pumpkin pie, pecan pie, and cheesecake all in one. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

16 of 16

Salted Caramel-Apple Hand Pies

Hector Manuel Sanchez; Styling: Katie Jacobs

Recipe: Salted Caramel-Apple Hand Pies

Not only are hand pies delicious, but they're also portable, easy to make, and even easier to serve. 

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com