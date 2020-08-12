The Best Seasonal Dessert Recipes Everyone Should Bake This Fall
There are few things better on a crisp fall afternoon than filling your home with the scent of a freshly baked dessert. Fall’s favorite ingredients like pumpkins, apples, and pecans are best enjoyed in the form of a homemade treat. From cakes to cookies to pies and more, there are plenty of ways to turn seasonal ingredients into a delicious baked dessert.
Consider this list of recipes your official fall 2020 baking bucket list. Making your way through this list will help you sharpen up your baking skills before the upcoming holiday season and you may even learn a few new skills along the way. With a new season upon us, it's time to stock your pantry, preheat the oven, and get to baking.
Recipe: Classic Apple Cobbler
You can't celebrate fall without making this old-fashioned dessert at least once. We recommend serving warm with vanilla ice cream on top.
Recipe: Our Easiest Pumpkin Pie Ever
Just because this recipe calls for seven ingredients and requires only 15 minutes of hands on time doesn't mean it's short on flavor.
Recipe: Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies
Browned butter is the not-so-secret ingredient to the best chocolate chip cookies ever. Adding a cup of toasted pecans make them the ultimate fall cookie.
Recipe: Caramel Apple Cake
This impressive dessert calls for two pounds of apples. In our opinion, it's worth every bit of the effort it requires.
Recipe: Pumpkin Bread
If you want to make your pumpkin bread even sweeter, you can fold a handful of chocolate chips into the batter before baking.
Recipe: The Big Cinnamon Roll
Everything is better in a skillet, and cinnamon rolls are no exception. If you've been thinking about making homemade cinnamon rolls for the first time, this recipe is a good place to start.
Recipe: Apple-Cream Cheese Bundt Cake
Apple cake batter, cream cheese filling, and praline frosting are the perfect fall trio in this indulgent Bundt cake.
Recipe: Pumpkin-Chocolate Brownies
Brownies are given a fall makeover with the addition of pumpkin filling, but we promise there's still plenty of chocolate to go around.
Recipe: Caramel Apple Coffee Cake
Once you learn how to make homemade caramel sauce for your coffee cake, you'll never buy store-bought again.
Recipe: Apple Cider Doughnuts
Fall's favorite drink in doughnut form can be enjoyed for breakfast or dessert.
Recipes: Pumpkin Spice Cookies
Pumpkin spice and pure pumpkin give these cookies plenty of seasonal color and flavor.
Recipe: Apple Bread Pudding
Cinnamon raisin bread adds an extra punch of flavor to this apple bread pudding.
Recipe: Pumpkin Spice Magic Cake
The layers of this cake flip during the baking process, creating a little magic.
Recipe: Apple Stack Cake
Let this cake cure for a few days before serving to allow time for the flavors to fully combine.
Recipe: Pumpkin-Pecan Cheesecake
Think of this rich dessert as pumpkin pie, pecan pie, and cheesecake all in one.
Recipe: Salted Caramel-Apple Hand Pies
Not only are hand pies delicious, but they're also portable, easy to make, and even easier to serve.