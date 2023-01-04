Delta Dedicates Airplane To Late Georgia Football Coach Vince Dooley

The plane will transport the Bulldogs to the National Championship next week.

By
Meghan Overdeep
Meghan Overdeep, Senior Staff Writer
Meghan Overdeep
Meghan is a senior staff writer at Southern Living. She has been scouring the Internet for the buzziest Southern news since joining the team in 2017. She has never met a story she couldn't tell. Meghan is passionate about animals, current events, history, gardening, and making people smile. You can find her skiing or taking pictures of her dog.Previously, Meghan was the weddings editor for The Knot. She also worked for many years as a freelancer with bylines at InStyle, The Food Network, HGTV Magazine, Runners World, and more. She graduated from Syracuse University with a B.S. in Magazine Journalism.
Southern Living's editorial guidelines
Published on January 4, 2023
Delta Vince Dooley Plane
Photo:

Delta

Delta has made it possible for the late, great Vince Dooley to accompany the Georgia football team to the National Championship in California next week. 

The Atlanta-based airline commemorated the life and legacy of the legendary coach with the dedication of a Boeing 767-400 featuring a memorial seal in his honor on Tuesday.  

Delta Vince Dooley

Delta

The dedication ceremony was attended by CEO Ed Bastian as well as fellow Delta leaders—and UGA alumni—Chief Marketing and Communications Officer Tim Mapes and Chief Customer Experience Officer Allison Ausband. The Dooley Family was in attendance alongside Governor Brian Kemp, Lieutenant Governor-Elect Burt Jones, former chairman of Augusta National Golf Club Billy Payne, and 1980 team captain Frank Ros.

“Vince Dooley’s legacy lives on through his enduring spirit and meaningful dedication to the University of Georgia and Bulldog fans everywhere,” Ausband said in a news release. “Delta and the University of Georgia have a longstanding relationship. As the official airline of UGA Athletics, we are honored to dedicate this aircraft to Coach Dooley in remembrance of his impact across athletics, community and family.”   

Delta Vince Dooley

Delta

Delta has been the official airline of Georgia athletics for more than 40 years dating to 1980, when Delta first transported Dooley’s team to New Orleans to win a national title.

Dooley, the head coach of the Georgia Bulldogs from 1964 to 1988, died in October at the age of 90. Having secured 201 victories, six SEC titles, and the 1980 national championship, he is remembered as Georgia's winningest football coach. Dooley also served as UGA's athletic director from 1979 to 2004. He was a strong supporter of women's athletics and was instrumental in bringing parts of the 1996 Atlanta Olympic Games to Athens.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Vince Dooley
"One Of My Favorite People In The World": Nick Saban Remembers Vince Dooley
University of Tennessee Stadium
Our Favorite College Football Traditions
Bama Theatre, Tuscaloosa, Alabama
The Best Things To Do in Tuscaloosa, Alabama
Noodle souo
Your Guide to Atlanta's Buford Highway
MSU Coach Mike Leach
Mike Leach, Mississippi State Head Football Coach, Has Died
Mississippi State Mike Leach
Mississippi State Football Coach Mike Leach In Critical Condition Following “Personal Health Issue”
Vince Gill
Vince Gill Dedicates Emotional Performance Of "Go Rest High on That Mountain" To Loretta Lynn
High School Football
Gary Gaines, Legendary Texas Football Coach of 'Friday Night Lights' Fame, Has Died
Rome High School Football Players Car Accident
Georgia High School Football Players Pull Woman from Smoking Car After Witnessing Crash
CLOROX-RECALL
Clorox Recalls 37 Million Bottles Of Pine-Sol Due To Possible Bacteria Contamination
Leslie Jordan
Leslie Jordan Has Died At Age 67
Dry Shampoo Recall
Popular Dry Shampoo Products Recalled Nationwide
Alan Jackson
Alan Jackson Postpones Shows Due To Health Issues Related To Chronic Neurological Condition
2022 CFP National Championship - Georgia v Alabama
Georgia Bulldogs Win the College Football National Championship
Piranha
A Fisherman Caught A Piranha In A North Carolina Lake
Alan Jackson at 2021 Medallion Ceremony, Celebrating the Induction of the Class of 2020
CMT Names Alan Jackson Artist Of A Lifetime