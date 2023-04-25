Holidays & Occasions Summer Shoppers Say Sand Doesn’t Stick To This Beach Bag—and It’s Under $20 Choose your favorite from 23 color combinations. By Carly Totten Carly Totten Instagram Carly Totten is a devotee of wearable fashion and home decor, and is known for highlighting her latest cozy finds, including clothing, bedding, and travel accessories. Carly has honed her experience over the past decade where she has contributed to a dozen national publications as an expert lifestyle source. Her bylines have appeared in Real Simple, Travel + Leisure, InStyle, Homes & Gardens, and more. Follow her on Instagram. Southern Living's editorial guidelines Published on April 25, 2023 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Amazon Many people look forward to the return of beach and lake days all year long. But very few are excited for sand to once again begin creeping into every nook and cranny. While there isn’t yet a product that can totally erase that problem, shoppers have uncovered a beach bag that helps to ensure that you don’t bring too much of the beach or lake home with you at the end of your day in the sun. The Dejaroo beach bag is popular amongst shoppers because the body of the bag is made entirely of mesh, which “easily” shakes away dirt and sand, according to the brand. It measures 16.5 by 8.5 by 15 inches, and it has eight oversized pockets on the outside to help to keep you organized. Plus, there’s a zipper pocket inside to help to keep valuable items, like your phone or keys, safe from sand and water. Amazon BUY IT: $16.95 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com “When I ordered I was worried if it would be big enough to carry everything we needed for the beach—it is! It has pockets for your lotion and sunglasses and plenty of room inside to put four big beach towels,” wrote a five-star reviewer. The mesh bag allows you to see everything you have stored in the large interior pocket as well as the smaller exterior pockets, so you can easily find your towel, sunscreen, or snacks while you’re on the go. And the airy mesh can help your bag dry quicker after packing it with wet towels or sweating water bottles. Plus, it’s machine washable and available in 23 fun color combinations. Amazon BUY IT: $17.95; amazon.com “I love it! It has little pockets for things, and the mesh makes it easy to knock all the sand out,” said a shopper, adding, “It made the walk down to the beach so much more bearable.” Another shopper confirmed, “The mesh material won't retain water or moisture and keeps the sand to a minimum.” Don’t let sand rule your day by the water. Instead, switch to this mesh bag that allows you to stay organized and minimize your end of day cleanup once you get home. Pick one up in your favorite color just in time for the start of the season. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit More Must-Shop Products Spanx’s New Swim Collection Is All You Need for Your Beach, Pool, and Outdoor Adventures This Summer An Easy Tip For Putting Sheets On Your Bed This $7 Sandwich Sealer Lets You Make Nostalgic Crustless Sandwiches At Home