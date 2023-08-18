More Than 1.5 Million Dehumidifiers Recalled Over Fire And Burn Risk

Gree has issued a recall of roughly 1.6 million dehumidifiers due to fire and burn hazards.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) announced this week that the company is recalling numerous models of dehumidifiers with brand names Kenmore, GE, SoleusAir, Norpole, and Seabreeze manufactured between January 2011 and February 2014.

“The dehumidifiers can overheat, smoke, and catch fire, posing fire and burn hazards to consumers,” CPSC explained in a news release.

According to the commission, there have been 23 fires, 688 incidents of overheating, and $168,000 in property damage reported with the recalled dehumidifiers.

This recall involves 42 models of dehumidifiers in 25-, 30-, 40-, 45-, 50-, 65-, and 70-pint sizes. The brand name and pint capacity are printed on the back, front, or side of the dehumidifier. The model number and date code are printed on a sticker on the back, front, or side of the unit. Click here for help identifying if your product is affected by the recall.

The impacted appliances were sold at Home Depot, Lowe's, Menards, Sam's Club, Sears, Walmart, and other stores nationwide, starting in 2011 through 2014 for between $110 and $400.

Consumers should immediately stop use, unplug the dehumidifiers, and contact Gree to receive a refund.