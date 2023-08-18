More Than 1.5 Million Dehumidifiers Recalled Over Fire And Burn Risk

So far 23 fires have been reported.

By
Meghan Overdeep
Meghan Overdeep, Senior Staff Writer
Meghan Overdeep
Meghan Overdeep has more than a decade of writing and editing experience for top publications. Her expertise extends from weddings and animals to every pop culture moment in between. She has been scouring the Internet for the buzziest Southern news since joining the team in 2017.
Southern Living's editorial guidelines
Published on August 18, 2023
Dehumidifier Recall
Photo:

CPSC

Gree has issued a recall of roughly 1.6 million dehumidifiers due to fire and burn hazards.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) announced this week that the company is recalling numerous models of dehumidifiers with brand names Kenmore, GE, SoleusAir, Norpole, and Seabreeze manufactured between January 2011 and February 2014.

“The dehumidifiers can overheat, smoke, and catch fire, posing fire and burn hazards to consumers,” CPSC explained in a news release.

According to the commission, there have been 23 fires, 688 incidents of overheating, and $168,000 in property damage reported with the recalled dehumidifiers.

This recall involves 42 models of dehumidifiers in 25-, 30-, 40-, 45-, 50-, 65-, and 70-pint sizes. The brand name and pint capacity are printed on the back, front, or side of the dehumidifier.  The model number and date code are printed on a sticker on the back, front, or side of the unit.  Click here for help identifying if your product is affected by the recall. 

recalled dehumidifier
recalled dehumidier
PHOTO:

CPSC
PHOTO:

CPSC

The impacted appliances were sold at Home Depot, Lowe's, Menards, Sam's Club, Sears, Walmart, and other stores nationwide, starting in 2011 through 2014 for between $110 and $400.

Consumers should immediately stop use, unplug the dehumidifiers, and contact Gree to receive a refund.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Target
Target Recalling 2.2 Million Scented Candles Over Safety Risk
waffle maker
Nearly Half A Million Waffle Makers Recalled Over Burn Risk
Cosori Air Fryer
Over Two Million Cosori Air Fryers Have Been Voluntarily Recalled
Fabuloso Recall
Colgate-Palmolive Recalls 4.9 Million Bottles Of Fabuloso Over Risk Of Bacteria Contamination
Kiwi Recall
Kiwis Sold In More Than A Dozen States Recalled Over Bacteria Risk
Be Happier at Home
18 Simple Things That'll Make You Happier At Home
Lavender
How To Use Homegrown Lavender
Doing the dishes
There's a Good Chance You're Hand-Washing Your Dishes With Water That's Too Hot
Fresh Express Salad Recall
Fresh Express Salad Kits Recalled Over Bacteria Risk
Dolly Parton's Imagination Library Donates 100 Millionth Book To Library Of Congress
Dolly Parton's Imagination Library Gifts More Than 2 Million Children's Books Each Month
BBQ pork ribs
More Than 40,000 Pounds Of Pork Sold At Walmart And Aldi Are Being Recalled Across The South
Baby Formula
145,000 Cans Of Infant Formula Recalled Over Bacteria Risk
Frozen Fruit
Frozen Fruit Sold At Trader Joe's, Costco, And Aldi Recalled Over Hepatitis Risk
Laundress
8 Million Bottles Of Cleaning Products Recalled Over Bacteria Risk
Ross Stores
Ross Recalls Scented Candles Over Risk Of Combustion, Injury
Tabitha Brown
Tabitha Brown's Recipe for Happiness