Back-To-Back Hurricanes Reveal Large Mystery Object Buried On Florida Beach

The decades-old wooden structure has local officials stumped.

By
Meghan Overdeep
Meghan Overdeep, Senior Staff Writer
Meghan Overdeep
Meghan is a senior staff writer at Southern Living. She has been scouring the Internet for the buzziest Southern news since joining the team in 2017. She has never met a story she couldn't tell. Meghan is passionate about animals, current events, history, gardening, and making people smile. You can find her skiing or taking pictures of her dog.Previously, Meghan was the weddings editor for The Knot. She also worked for many years as a freelancer with bylines at InStyle, The Food Network, HGTV Magazine, Runners World, and more. She graduated from Syracuse University with a B.S. in Magazine Journalism.
Southern Living's editorial guidelines
Published on December 2, 2022
Daytona Beach Shores Wooden Structure
Photo:

Volusia Beach Safety

Officials in east-central Florida are struggling to identify a mysterious wooden structure unearthed by Hurricanes Ian and Nicole in Daytona Beach Shores.

The large wooden object was revealed by recent erosion and brought to the attention of Volusia County officials early last week. The back-to-back hurricanes swept numerous layers of sand from the popular beach.

“This erosion is unprecedented at this point. We haven’t seen this kind of erosion in a very long time,” Volusia Beach Safety Deputy Chief Tammy Malphurs told WKMG-TV. “I’ve been on the beach probably 25 years and that’s the first time I’ve seen it exposed.”

The swath of wooden debris located just south of Frank Rendon Park is the subject of widespread speculation. Some believe that it’s the remains of a shipwreck, while others suggest that it’s a long-lost dock or pier. Whatever it is, everyone can agree on two things: it’s big and it’s old.

“We’re not sure what it is but it is a large piece of debris, probably about 80 to 100 feet in length,” Malphurs told WKMG-TV.

Hopefully we’ll have answers soon. Malphurs told Southern Living that Florida’s Underwater Archaeology Team plans to come out Monday afternoon at low tide to examine it. 

Fingers crossed for a shipwreck!

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Washed up trunk
Vintage 1930s “Neverbreak” Trunk Washes Up On Florida Beach
Tropical Storm Nicole
Storm-Weary Florida Bracing For Another Hurricane This Week
HURRICANE IAN
Texas Sending Emergency Aid To Florida As Hurricane Ian Approaches
Cape Canaveral Florida Top Airbnb Destination 2020
The Under-the-Radar Florida Beach Town You Need to Visit in 2020, According to Airbnb
Lizard on Window
"OMG!": Large Lizard Crawls Up Window Of Florida Home
New Smyrna Beach, Florida
Affordable Florida Beach Towns Perfect For Your Next Vacation
The Moorings Village in the Florida Keys
The Secret Beaches of the Florida Keys
Couple on a paddle board in Islamorada
10 Best Florida Beaches for Couples
Venice Beach, Florida
7 Best Beaches on Florida's Gulf Coast
overhead shot of Clearwater/St. Pete beach
The Most Beautiful White Sand Beaches in Florida
Rabbi Chabad SW Florida
Jewish Residents of Southwest Florida Plan To Observe Yom Kippur Amid Hurricane Destruction
Shirley Affolter Hurricane Ian
Florida Woman Braves Hurricane Ian's Floodwaters To Check On Desperate Stranger's Elderly Mother
McKee Botanical Garden in Vero Beach, FL
Vero Beach is Florida's Perfect Hideaway
Kids playing in the ocean at St. Pete Beach
10 Best Florida Beaches for Families
Venice
Venice Is the Laid-Back Florida Beach Town With Plenty of Personality
This one’s for the lovebirds! Tucked in a light and bright cottage overlooking a pool, this blue hued–space is simple and supremely charming. It’s also located just a half-block from Key West’s renowned Duval Street—the perfect distance for a nighttime st
10 Small Beach Cottage Rentals in Florida