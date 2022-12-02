Back-To-Back Hurricanes Reveal Large Mystery Object Buried On Florida Beach

Officials in east-central Florida are struggling to identify a mysterious wooden structure unearthed by Hurricanes Ian and Nicole in Daytona Beach Shores.

The large wooden object was revealed by recent erosion and brought to the attention of Volusia County officials early last week. The back-to-back hurricanes swept numerous layers of sand from the popular beach.

“This erosion is unprecedented at this point. We haven’t seen this kind of erosion in a very long time,” Volusia Beach Safety Deputy Chief Tammy Malphurs told WKMG-TV. “I’ve been on the beach probably 25 years and that’s the first time I’ve seen it exposed.”

The swath of wooden debris located just south of Frank Rendon Park is the subject of widespread speculation. Some believe that it’s the remains of a shipwreck, while others suggest that it’s a long-lost dock or pier. Whatever it is, everyone can agree on two things: it’s big and it’s old.

“We’re not sure what it is but it is a large piece of debris, probably about 80 to 100 feet in length,” Malphurs told WKMG-TV.

Hopefully we’ll have answers soon. Malphurs told Southern Living that Florida’s Underwater Archaeology Team plans to come out Monday afternoon at low tide to examine it.

Fingers crossed for a shipwreck!