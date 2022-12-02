News Back-To-Back Hurricanes Reveal Large Mystery Object Buried On Florida Beach The decades-old wooden structure has local officials stumped. By Meghan Overdeep Meghan Overdeep Meghan is a senior staff writer at Southern Living. She has been scouring the Internet for the buzziest Southern news since joining the team in 2017. She has never met a story she couldn't tell. Meghan is passionate about animals, current events, history, gardening, and making people smile. You can find her skiing or taking pictures of her dog.Previously, Meghan was the weddings editor for The Knot. She also worked for many years as a freelancer with bylines at InStyle, The Food Network, HGTV Magazine, Runners World, and more. She graduated from Syracuse University with a B.S. in Magazine Journalism. Southern Living's editorial guidelines Published on December 2, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Volusia Beach Safety Officials in east-central Florida are struggling to identify a mysterious wooden structure unearthed by Hurricanes Ian and Nicole in Daytona Beach Shores. The large wooden object was revealed by recent erosion and brought to the attention of Volusia County officials early last week. The back-to-back hurricanes swept numerous layers of sand from the popular beach. “This erosion is unprecedented at this point. We haven’t seen this kind of erosion in a very long time,” Volusia Beach Safety Deputy Chief Tammy Malphurs told WKMG-TV. “I’ve been on the beach probably 25 years and that’s the first time I’ve seen it exposed.” The swath of wooden debris located just south of Frank Rendon Park is the subject of widespread speculation. Some believe that it’s the remains of a shipwreck, while others suggest that it’s a long-lost dock or pier. Whatever it is, everyone can agree on two things: it’s big and it’s old. “We’re not sure what it is but it is a large piece of debris, probably about 80 to 100 feet in length,” Malphurs told WKMG-TV. Hopefully we’ll have answers soon. Malphurs told Southern Living that Florida’s Underwater Archaeology Team plans to come out Monday afternoon at low tide to examine it. Fingers crossed for a shipwreck! Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit