Hatchlings From Dauphin Island’s First-Ever Green Sea Turtle Nest Make History

Alabama conservationists are shell-ebrating the successful hatching of a very special nest of green sea turtles on Dauphin Island last week.

The nest, which was discovered by local volunteers in June, is the first-ever green sea turtle nest in the history of the barrier island.

“Having a first for Dauphin Island makes it even more exciting,” Sarah Johnson, director of Alabama Coastal Share the Beach, told WKRG.

Share the Beach, a volunteer organization that works to protect nests and guide hatchlings on their journey to the ocean, shared a video of the historic hatch on Facebook (below).

The vast majority—more than 90%—of sea turtle nests found in Alabama are loggerhead. Only six green sea turtle nests were documented in the state of Alabama last year. This is because their diet primarily consists of seagrass which isn’t found on the Alabama coast. Green turtles are more commonly found in Florida, where their food of choice is plentiful.

“If they came from the Florida panhandle it could just be that they drifted this way with the currents, finding a nice dark beach to nest on,” Johnson told the local news outlet. “Either way, we are happy about it.”

Green turtles, the largest hard-shelled sea turtle species, are listed as endangered by the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service.

This season has been a record-breaking season for turtle nests in Alabama, where 140 nests have been counted. Dauphin Island’s count currently stands at 48.

Residents and visitors are asked to help protect sea turtles by cleaning up after trips to the beach, filling in holes, knocking down sandcastles, and most importantly, by keeping lights off at night.

If you do see a turtle nesting or hatching, keep your distance and call the turtle hotline at 866-SEA-TURTLE.

