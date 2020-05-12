How One Southern Influencer Completely Redesigned Her Bathroom on a Budget

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Ever since Angelle Marix covered the master bathroom in her Louisiana home with travertine in the aftermath of Hurricane Isaac, she’s had a hard time keeping the tiles clean. The blogger behind Dashing Darlin’ had dreamed of refreshing her bathroom with a simple, clean look for the past eight years. That’s why Marix partnered with Wayfair to renovate her bathroom in 60 days with $4,000 worth of products from Wayfair’s home improvement section.

Before deciding which Wayfair products to purchase, Marix says she completely stripped down the bathroom, removing the tile, shower, vanities, and lighting. She wanted to start with a clean slate and refill the space with new decor in a white and gold color palette.

Before

Image zoom Courtesy of Dashin' Darling

The first items she added to her cart were gold Kohler faucets and a gold shower set, which are both currently 25 percent off. She contrasted those pops of gold with white mosaic tiles on the floor and white subway tiles in the shower. This stark white background gave Marix the clean look she hoped to achieve in the bathroom.

Before the renovation, Marix’s bathroom featured two separate dark wood vanities and two ornate mirrors on the wall. To simplify the space and add more storage, she decided on one long dark wood vanity and one gold-framed mirror. Together, these two items cost around $2,200, and they helped open up the space.

After

Image zoom Courtesy of Dashin' Darling

Completing the bathroom refresh, the Dashing Darlin’ blogger added gold light fixtures above the mirror and the bathtub, which collectively cost about $300. With all these upgrades, Marix was able to take her master bathroom from what she considered her least favorite space in her home to a bright and peaceful oasis.

Shop the exact products Marix used below: