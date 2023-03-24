The Gadget Shoppers Call A ‘Game Changer’ For Deviled Eggs Is On Sale Just In Time For Easter

The cooker makes hard boiled, poached, and scrambled eggs with ease.

March 24, 2023

Easter Sunday is on April 9, so it’s about time to start planning your holiday menu. Though a bit tedious, one dish that’s always a must is deviled eggs. But if you’re looking for a way to save time while you’re making this holiday classic, don’t miss this handy and quick egg cooker that’s on sale for just $23. 

The Dash Deluxe Rapid Egg Cooker is a top-seller in Amazon’s Egg Cookers category with almost 28,200 perfect ratings and 5,500 five-star reviews. It makes a variety of dishes, like hard boiled eggs, poached eggs, scrambled eggs, and even omelets in a few quick minutes to erase some of the time you would otherwise spend at your stove. And shoppers say it’s helpful.

“Our family loves deviled eggs. But we fuss over who is going to bring them to family parties because NO ONE wants to fight with peeling the eggs,” began a five-star reviewer who said this egg cooker solved the problem because the “shells just slide right off” of the eggs. They added, “I have sent everyone I know and love one of these egg cookers, so I can save their lives too!” 

The Dash egg cooker comes with all of the tools you need to cook your eggs, including dishwasher-safe double-decker boiling trays that allow you to make up to 12 hard boiled eggs at a time, poaching trays, an omelet tray, and a measuring cup. And outside of Easter, you can use the steaming function to make other items like vegetables, dumplings, and tortillas. 

The gadget has a clear lid that enables you to see inside, and it also features a power light and timer, which signals when it’s on and cooking. The idea behind it is you can pop your ingredients inside, close the lid, set the timer, press the start button, step away, and wait for the buzzer to sound without ever worrying about an overdone dish. 

“This is a game changer! First attempt at using it, and my hard boiled eggs are perfect,” wrote a shopper. “I have cooked many delicious poached, scrambled, and hard-boiled eggs as well as omelets with this thing. Cleaning it is easy, cooking is easy, and it doesn't take up much space, so it's easy to store,” confirmed another reviewer.  

Deviled eggs are a definite on any Southerner’s Easter menu, and they’re also a favorite dish for summer barbecues and church potlucks. So, pick up a Dash Deluxe Rapid Egg Cooker to cut down on the time you spend on your hard boiled egg routine while it’s on sale for $23. 

