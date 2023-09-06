Some Of Our Favorite Country Music Artists Will Be The Voices Of College GameDay

Darius Rucker, Lainey Wilson, and The Cadillac Three will be the new voices of the College GameDay theme song "Comin' To Your City" this season.

They'll be taking over for Big & Rich, the duo who wrote the infectious country song that has played during the intro of College GameDay for 16 years. Last week, the artists announced they were excited to "pass the torch" to some "extremely talented artists," but they kept us in suspense as to who we'd be hearing from during the pre-game show.

ESPN finally clued us in on social media. "To celebrate 30 years of GameDay hitting the road, Darius Rucker, Lainey Wilson and The Cadillac Three are the new voices of our anthem 👏," the post said. "The latest version of “Comin’ To Your City” will be here Saturday morning 🎵"

These musical artists are all huge football fans (Rucker said he even used to write songs hoping they would play during College GameDay), so they seem like a good pick to us.

"I just want to be the first thing people see and hear Saturday morning to get them fired up," said Jaren Johnston, lead singer of The Cadillac Three, in a video clip posted with the announcement.

"It means a lot to be the voice of College GameDay," Wilson added. "And I'll tell you what, I've got some very impressed family members now. When I called and I told them about this, they were like, 'All right, she really doing something now.'"



College GameDay will get us fired up for football all season long, no matter who you root for.

