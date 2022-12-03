Danica McKellar Has Taken A Cue From The Movie Characters She Plays And Moved To Rural Tennessee

Southern charm has struck again. Actor Danica McKellar revealed that she packed up her family and left Hollywood for Tennessee. While many have made a similar (wise) choice, McKellar’s decision was based on something fairly unique—Christmas movies. Specifically, the roles she has played in holiday films.

McKellar, who is currently starring in Christmas at the Drive-In on the Great American Family channel, was inspired by the life choices of those quintessential rom-com characters who leave the big city for a quieter life in a small town. "I am just loving the fact that my Christmas movie characters have rubbed off on me," she explained in an interview with People. "I think it's just a wonderful example of life imitating art."

While McKellar may have been inspired by her Hallmark movie roles, she’s not looking for a romance with a handsome yet grumpy Christmas tree farmer with a heart of gold. She made the move to Tennessee with her husband, attorney Scott Sveslosky, her son, Draco, and her mother. "My husband and I have been wanting more nature for a long time," McKellar told People,. "We were kind of ready to not be in a city anymore."

Since she and her husband had spent some memorable moments in Nashville early in their relationship, Tennessee just seemed like a natural fit. They have settled about an hour outside of the Music City. In fact, the thriving music scene across the Volunteer state was another draw. McKellar said, “Memphis and Nashville are both entertainment cities. They're known for music… Being from L.A. and being an entertainer, it's nice to have creative people around."