Danica McKellar Shares Thoughts About Aging Well As She Celebrates 48th Birthday

“If there's any secret I've found to youth, it's in the attitude.”

By Staff Author
Published on January 7, 2023
Danica McKellar at Christmas Con
Photo:

Michael S. Schwartz / Contributor/Getty

Danica McKellar got her start in Hollywood as a child star playing Winnie Cooper on The Wonder Years back in the late 1980s. Now, the actor, educator, and advocate is celebrating her 48th birthday by spilling her secrets to youth—and her youthful good looks.

“Well hello there, 48!,”  McKellar wrote in a caption on a recent Instagram post. The photo she shared was what she called an “obligatory #nomakeup, #nofilter shot” that revealed the X fresh-faced, make-up free good looks. 

For anyone eager to emulate McKellar’s skin care regime, she shared her thoughts on achieving them at home and luckily it doesn’t involve an expensive trip to the department store beauty counter. “If there's any secret I've found to youth, it's in the attitude,” she wrote, adding that “ a healthy, clean lifestyle” helps too. 

“Our minds and bodies are inextricably connected,” she continued. “I've found when I eat well and get enough rest and exercise, I have so much more access to that inner joy that makes life fun! And when I discipline myself to see good (and laugh at the absurdities) in the world, resisting the seduction of outrage addiction, I find I'm more likely to stay in gratitude and make healthy choices...like going to bed early instead of staying up late to scroll through... all the things there are to be outraged over.” 

“The other secret to life? Taking all that gratitude and giving back to the world in as many ways as I can,” she wrote. “My grandmother always said, ‘The way to be happy is to make other people happy.’ Spread it around…”  While McKellar is a recent Southern transplant, it sounds like she is going to fit right in.

Happy birthday, Danica!

