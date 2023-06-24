Dan + Shay Become The First Coaching Duo On NBC's 'The Voice'

NBC has announced that Dan + Shay will be the first-ever coaching duo on The Voice, making country music fans doubly excited for season 25 next spring. Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney appear to be just as thrilled.

"So excited to announce that we will be joining @nbcthevoice in 2024 as the first coaching duo!" they announced on Instagram.



Dan + Shay will be joining the legendary Reba McEntire, as well as returning coaches Chance the Rapper and John Legend. McEntire is stepping in this fall for season 24 of The Voice, now that long-running coach Blake Shelton has departed.

Instead of the standard red chairs, Dan + Shay will be seated in a new double chair during the music competition.

This won't be the first time we've seen Dan + Shay on The Voice. The country pop duo has performed on the show and previously appeared in season 20 as battle advisors, sharing their expertise in harmony with Shelton's team.



Dan + Shay have been hard at work on a new album, which is expected to come out sometime later this year. The "10,000 Hours" singers performed in Nashville at CMA Fest 2023 and are on tour now.

