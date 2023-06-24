Dan + Shay Become The First Coaching Duo On NBC's 'The Voice'

By
Brandee Gruener
Brandee Gruener
Brandee Gruener
Brandee Gruener is a digital editor and writer with 20 years of experience. Her articles on gardening, homes, food, and health have appeared in Hunker, American Gardener, and other national and regional publications.
Southern Living's editorial guidelines
Published on June 24, 2023
Dan + Shay
Photo:

NBC / Contributor/Getty Images

NBC has announced that Dan + Shay will be the first-ever coaching duo on The Voice, making country music fans doubly excited for season 25 next spring. Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney appear to be just as thrilled.

"So excited to announce that we will be joining @nbcthevoice in 2024 as the first coaching duo!" they announced on Instagram.

Dan + Shay will be joining the legendary Reba McEntire, as well as returning coaches Chance the Rapper and John Legend. McEntire is stepping in this fall for season 24 of The Voice, now that long-running coach Blake Shelton has departed.

Instead of the standard red chairs, Dan + Shay will be seated in a new double chair during the music competition.

This won't be the first time we've seen Dan + Shay on The Voice. The country pop duo has performed on the show and previously appeared in season 20 as battle advisors, sharing their expertise in harmony with Shelton's team.

Dan + Shay have been hard at work on a new album, which is expected to come out sometime later this year. The "10,000 Hours" singers performed in Nashville at CMA Fest 2023 and are on tour now.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Reba McEntire
Reba McEntire Joins Upcoming Season Of "The Voice" As Mega Mentor
Reba McEntire and Kelly Clarkson
Reba McEntire Is ‘Just So Proud’ Of Kelly Clarkson's Career
Blake Shelton The Voice Chair
Blake Shelton Opens Up About His Decision To Leave "The Voice"
ACL Music Festival
The South's Best Music Festivals You Should Attend
The Voice - Season 22 Morgan Myles
This Nashville Singer Earned The Voice's First Four-Chair Turn Of The Season
spoleto festival
14 Southern Events, Festivals, And Happenings Not To Miss This Summer
Still life shot of two deck chairs under an umbrella on the beach
The 30 Best Songs About The Beach
Ripleyâs Mountain Coaster
8 Smoky Mountain Alpine Coasters You Have To Try
Masculine Southern Living Room in White with Christmas tree in the corner and garland hung on the mantel.
Holiday Trivia: 30 Questions And Answers For Your Next Party Game
Dolly Parton and Kelsea Ballerini
Kelsea Ballerini Joins Dolly Parton for 'Run, Rose, Run' Audiobook
Vince Gill Class of 2021 Medallion Ceremony
Vince Gill to be Honored with New Special, 'CMT Giants: Vince Gill'
Reba McEntire CMA Awards
Reba McEntire on Why She Turned Down Being a Coach on 'The Voice'
Jackson Square, New Orleans
The 40 Best Things To Do In New Orleans
Jean Shepard
11 Female Country Icons Every Southerner Should Know
Chapel Hart on America's Got Talent
5 Country Artists To Check Out If You Love Chapel Hart
Edna Lewis
A Loving Tribute To A True Southern Food Legend