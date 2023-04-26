Tennessee Eaglets Entangled In Fishing Line Finally Rescued

Fans of Dale Hollow Lake’s famous bald eagle family noticed that the eaglets were tangled in fishing line last week. They didn’t rest until rescue came.

By
Meghan Overdeep
Meghan Overdeep, Senior Staff Writer
Meghan Overdeep
Meghan Overdeep has more than a decade of writing and editing experience for top publications. Her expertise extends from weddings and animals to every pop culture moment in between. She has been scouring the Internet for the buzziest Southern news since joining the team in 2017.
Southern Living's editorial guidelines
Published on April 26, 2023
Dale Hollow Eagle Camera
Photo:

Dale Hollow Eagle Camera

Fans of the Dale Hollow Eagle Camera are breathing a collective sigh of relief after the successful rescue of a young bald eagle from its Tennessee nest. 

Viewers of the popular livestream noticed that Obey and River’s two eaglets, DH 17 and DH 18, had become entangled in a fishing line with a hook last week. They watched anxiously as River’s attempts to free them both failed, leaving the smaller eaglet (DH 18) dangerously ensnared in the line. As the days went on, concern grew for the eaglet’s life as its distress became increasingly apparent. Though it was still able to eat, its feet were in rough shape. 

Over the following days, calls poured in to local news organizations and wildlife agencies demanding human intervention. Despite public outrage, the Dale Hollow Marina Association appeared committed to their "no intervention" stance to let nature take its course. Not only was a rescue deemed risky to the bald eagle family, but operators didn't have the authority to intervene. Disturbing eaglets in their nest without a permit is prohibited by federal law. 

Fear and anger continued to swell amongst viewers as the dire situation played out high above Dale Hollow Lake, with the eaglets once again becoming tangled together. But even when the official Facebook page was taken offline, fans didn’t give up the fight, and continued to flood social media with pleas for help.

Their persistence finally paid off yesterday, when American Eagle Foundation (AEF) announced that a federal permit had been granted and a rescue was in the works. 

Today, professional tree climber and arborist Nick Dwyer was able to successfully remove the fishing line and untangle both eaglets.

Richard DeVries, president of the Dale Hollow Marina Association, told WSMV4 that one eaglet was found uninjured during the rescue and remains in the nest while the second eaglet (DH 18) is under the care of the American Eagle Foundation.

“It was discovered that fishing line had penetrated the tissue and caused severe wounds on both legs of the smaller eaglet. The eaglet was removed from the nest and taken to the University of Tennessee Veterinary Hospital for further treatment,” AEF said in a statement. “Once stable, the eaglet will begin the rehabilitation process at American Eagle Foundation located in East Tennessee.” 

The eaglet will remain in the care of AEF in Pigeon Forge until it is determined whether or not it will be physically able to return to the nest.

Video of the rescue is expected to be shared soon. For updates on DH 18 and its rehab, keep an eye on AEF’s social media channels. 

Job well done, y’all! 

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Green Mountain Tops of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park
The Ultimate Great Smoky Mountains Guide
The wild horses of Shackleford Banks
Wildlife Officials Investigating “Unexpected” Death Of North Carolina Wild Horse
Murphy Baby
Bald Eagle That Went Viral For Sitting On A Rock Becomes Foster Dad To Injured Eaglet
Robin Eating Berries
Be On The Lookout For Drunk Birds, Georgia Wildlife Officials Warn
Dove Wild Horse
Watch Cute Wild Foal With “The Zoomies” Run Laps Around Outer Banks Meadow
Southwest Florida Eagle Cam
“Miracles Do Happen!” Southwest Florida Eaglet Returns To Nest After Agonizing 5-Day Absence
Asian Swamp Eels
Invasive Asian Swamp Eels Spreading In The Everglades, Decimating Native Crawfish
Felix and Cinnamon
Homeless And "Inseparable," Dog And Goat Besties Find Forever Home In North Carolina
Killdeer parking lot
Utility Workers Guard Tiny Bird Nesting In South Carolina Parking Lot
Dove Wild Horse Foal
Corolla Wild Horse Fund Welcomes “Extra Special” First Foal Of The Season
A. buceei
Texas Researchers Name Extinct Beaver Species After Buc-ee’s
Burmese Pythons
Florida's Invasive Burmese Pythons “Likely Impossible” To Defeat, Scientists Worry
Mason Bee
Why Mason Bees Are The Unsung Heroes Of The Garden
Nicole Elephant
Beloved Former Circus Elephant Leaving San Antonio Zoo For Tennessee Sanctuary
Bald Eaglets
With Famous Florida Bald Eagle Still Missing From Nest, Helpful New Female Swoops In
Lovey Bear
Starving And Malnourished, Orphan Bear Cub Rescued From Great Smoky Mountains