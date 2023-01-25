Elvis’ Granddaughter, Riley Keough, Rocks In First Teaser Trailer For 'Daisy Jones & The Six'

Get ready to rock!

Our first look at one of our most highly anticipated book-to-screen adaptations of the year is finally here. Today, Prime Video debuted the official teaser trailer for the upcoming limited musical-drama series Daisy Jones & The Six starring Lisa Marie Presley’s daughter, Riley Keough.

From executive producer Reese Witherspoon, Daisy Jones & the Six follows the rise and precipitous fall of a fictional 70s rock band. Based on Taylor Jenkins Reid’s best-selling 2019 novel of the same name, the series premieres Friday, March 3, exclusively on Prime Video.

“In 1977, Daisy Jones & The Six were on top of the world. Fronted by two charismatic lead singers—Daisy Jones (Keough) and Billy Dunne (Sam Claflin)—the band had risen from obscurity to fame,” the logline teases. “And then, after a sold-out show at Chicago's Soldier Field, they called it quits. Now, decades later, the band members finally agree to reveal the truth. This is the story of how an iconic band imploded at the height of its powers.”

The trailer also features “Regret Me,” one of 24 original songs written exclusively for the series and recorded by the cast. The original music will be released by Atlantic Records during the rollout of the series, with new episodes every Friday through March 24.

From Reese Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine, the series stars Keough as Daisy Jones, Claflin as Billy Dunne, Camila Morrone as Camila Dunne, Will Harrison as Graham Dunne, Suki Waterhouse as Karen Sirko, Josh Whitehouse as Eddie Roundtree, Sebastian Chacon as Warren Rojas, Nabiyah Be as Simone Jackson, and Tom Wright as Teddy Price, with a special guest appearance by Timothy Olyphant as Rod Reyes.

This is going to be good, y’all!

