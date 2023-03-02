Some Of The Best ‘Daisy Jones & The Six' Scenes Were Filmed In New Orleans

New Orleans locals and visitors alike should pay extra close attention when watching Daisy Jones & The Six. In case you weren’t excited enough for the series premiere tomorrow, large parts of the show were filmed in the Big Easy during the fall of 2021.

From executive producer Reese Witherspoon, Daisy Jones & the Six follows the rise and precipitous fall of a fictional 70s rock band. Based on Taylor Jenkins Reid’s best-selling 2019 novel of the same name, the musical miniseries stars Lisa Marie Presley’s daughter, Riley Keough, and Sam Claflin.

After wrapping up filming in Los Angeles (the book’s primary setting), production on the show moved to the New Orleans area, which, according to Conde Nast Traveler, “stood in for the rest of the U.S.” Though filming stretched as far north as Hammond and Baton Rouge, some of the show’s most epic scenes were brought to life in New Orleans.

For instance, Tad Gormley Stadium in City Park was converted into Chicago’s Soldier Field for the epic concert in episode nine. Conde Nast Traveler reports that a specially constructed stage was brought in to increase the stadium’s capacity for the shoot.

If you look closely, you’ll see other New Orleans landmarks pop up throughout the 10-episode miniseries. As The Advocate points out, Joy Theater appears in episode seven, Lakefront Airport appears in episode 9, and both The Roosevelt Hotel and the historic Saenger Theatre appear in episode 10.

Buckle up, y’all Daisy Jones & The Six premieres Friday, March 3, exclusively on Prime Video.