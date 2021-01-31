How To Make Deviled Eggs Ahead of Time

Deviled eggs are a delicate balancing act. The base is a wobbly oval-shaped halved egg white. On top, you have a small mountain of creamy egg yolk filling. Sprinkle on your choice of toppings and you've got something more akin to a small sculpture than a finger food. If you're preparing and serving them at home, it's no sweat to make a platter of deviled eggs lined up in neat rows, waiting to be devoured. But if you're making them to take to a small gathering or potluck, even the best deviled egg tray might not get them there intact without egg yolk smears and smudges.

Prepping Pointers: Thankfully, we have a solution. The secret to bringing deviled eggs to a party is to make them ahead of time, and keep the yolks and white separate. Up to two days in advance, prepare your favorite recipe as usual, but instead of spooning or piping the filling into the egg white halves, transfer the filling to a plastic ziplock bag. Place the egg white halves in an airtight container and store in the refrigerator with the filling until you're ready to go. When you're ready to leave, keep the filling in the bag and the egg white halves in the container and grab your favorite platter or deviled egg tray, plus any toppings you would like to add.