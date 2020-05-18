The Difference Between a Frittata and a Quiche

At first glance, a frittata and a quiche seem very much alike. They’re both egg-based dishes typically eaten for breakfast or brunch (although they make a good meal any time of day), you can flavor them with almost any type of cheese, meat, or vegetables, and they slice easily into wedges for serving. You can also eat a quiche or a frittata hot or at room temperature. Although these two dishes have a lot in common, the similarities end there.

If you were to take a bite of each one, you would be able to tell the difference immediately. When made properly, a quiche should have a soft, almost custard-like filling. This is due to the ratio of dairy and eggs in the filling—ideally it should be made with four large eggs to two cups of dairy (milk, half-and-half, and/or heavy cream). You’ll know that the ratio is off if the quiche has a rubbery texture.

And there’s the crust factor, of course. Unlike frittatas, most quiche recipes are made in a pie pan with buttery pastry dough or some sort of crust, like hash browns (pictured above). Of course there are always exceptions, like our incredible Bacon-and-Cheddar Grits Quiche, which is baked in a springform pan without a crust.