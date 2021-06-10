Farm Rich Is Looking to Pay a Chief Cheese Officer $5,000 and Send Them On a Trip to Its St. Simons Island HQ
Get paid to eat cheese and a free vacation? Tell us more.
Are you a cheese enthusiast to the ninth power of Gouda? Do you always have dairy on your mind? Would dinner not be dinner without a side of mozzarella stick? Perk up your ears then, folks. Farm Rich - the maker of frozen snacks and appetizers headquartered in St. Simons Island, Georgia - is hiring a Chief Cheese Officer with a $5,000 salary and some incredible perks.
"Farm Rich has a long and successful history in Georgia's Golden Isles. We were founded in 1982 as a division of Rich Products, one of the country's largest privately held food companies. Our team is based on St. Simons and we have a Research & Development division here as well," notes Director of Marketing, Ciera Womack. "And one of our largest manufacturing facilities - with over 200,000 square feet - is just over the causeway in Brunswick, where our bestselling product, Mozzarella Sticks, is made. It's such a pleasure to be able to live and work in the South and we are honored to be a part of the SSI community."
The search for the Chief Cheese Officer runs now through July 7 and the main criteria to apply is a serious love of cheese and desire to show your adoration for all things dairy for a month-and-a-half long virtual gig starting on August 2. Here's the official job description:
The successful candidate will receive $5,000 in exchange for conducting "field" research and supporting the Farm Rich team virtually for 45 days, along with a trip to the company's St. Simons Island headquarters for a three-day vacation, a tour of the Farm Rich Mozz Stick plant in nearby Brunswick, Georgia, a year's supply of Farm Rich snacks, and an entire bag of other goodies. Sounds like a pretty enticing (and tasty) deal, huh?
You must be a U.S. resident and 18 years or older to apply. To learn more or to apply, click here.
Cheese Louise does this sound like a sweet (ahem, savory) job. Be sure to alert all the curd nerds in your life.