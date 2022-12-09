Dairy Queen's Candy Cane Chill Blizzard Is Back, Plus A Brand New Holiday Treat

'Tis the season for a treat or two. While Christmas pinwheels, cornflake wreaths, cranberry Christmas cake, classic eggnog, and eggnog french toast casserole are all delicious, Dairy Queen has the answer for when you want a festive dessert but don’t feel like making it yourself.



Once again, DQ has brought back a fan favorite: The minty Candy Cane Chill Blizzard Treat. This one is a peppermint-lover’s dream with candy cane pieces and chocolate chunks blended into vanilla soft serve. It’s basically a frozen hot chocolate with a peppermint twist.

That’s not the only icy-cold treat that Dairy Queen is bringing out to herald this holiday season.

The ice cream chain has a brand-new treat to tempt your sweet tooth this holiday season. The Frosted Sugar Cookie Blizzard Treat is a new twist on their thicker-than-your-average-milkshake dessert. It blends soft sugar cookie pieces and icing into their famous soft serve along with some festive sprinkles for seasonal flair.

Both of these seasonal desserts are like Christmas in a cup. They are available at Dairy Queen locations across the country, but treat yourself while you can, because these are only on the menu through the end of the holiday season!