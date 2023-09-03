Snag A Small Dairy Queen Blizzard For Just 85 Cents In September

Purchase a Blizzard through the DQ app from September 11-24 and try out a new fall flavor.

By
Abigail Wilt
Abigail Wilt
Abigail Wilt
Abigail Wilt
Published on September 3, 2023
Published on September 3, 2023
Dairy Queen Fall Blizzard Menu
Photo:

Dairy Queen

There are some treats we just can’t replicate at home. Homemade Ice Cream Cake, yes. Pumpkin Spice Cake, sure! A Glazed Buttermilk Donut Cake? You have our recipe. But the iconic Dairy Queen hold-it-upside-and-pick-ten-mix-ins Blizzard? That might be worth a trip out of the house.

Dairy Queen, a beloved ice cream and fast-food franchise celebrating nearly 75 years of slinging sweets around the country, knows that no matter how cold it gets, ice cream in the South is always in season. In 1985, they introduced the Blizzard for the first time—a swirl of candy and flavor in DQ’s thick, signature ice cream. Now, in honor of the birth year of the popular frozen treat, they’re bringing back a can’t-miss deal.

From September 11 through September 24, ice cream aficionados can get a small Blizzard for just 85 cents. (Those are pre-inflation numbers, folks!) In order to snag this oh-so-sweet surprise, guests must download the DQ app and register for DQ Rewards. Once you’ve done this, the one-time coupon should appear within 24 hours, Dairy Queen says

The best part of the offer is that your 85-cent Blizzard treat can include the restaurant’s new seasonal menu. We’re really falling (pun intended) for these flavors, which include the classic Pumpkin Pie Blizzard, Snickerdoodle Cookie Dough Blizzard, Caramel Fudge Cheesecake Blizzard, Oreo Hot Cocoa Blizzard, Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup Pie Blizzard, Choco-Dipped Strawberry Blizzard, and the creme-de-la-creme: a new Royal Reese’s Fluffernutter Blizzard with a marshmallow center. Swoon!

The fall Blizzard menu is now available at Dairy Queen, so you can test out a few flavors before picking up your 85-cent moment of happiness beginning September 11.

Now, back to that homemade ice cream cake… Why not finish the summer strong with a layered Ice Cream Sandwich Cake before rekindling your love for the Pumpkin Pie Blizzard? We sure wouldn’t complain.

