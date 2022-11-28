We Found The Best Cyber Monday Stocking Stuffer Deals For The Whole Family—All For Under $25

Shop gifts for women, men, and kids at a discount.

By
Lauren Taylor
Lauren Taylor
Lauren Taylor
Lauren Taylor joined Dotdash Meredith in 2022 as a Home Commerce Writer for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She was previously a Commerce Writer for The Dodo, the number one most-viewed and most-engaged with animal brand. Prior to The Dodo, Lauren worked in advertising, where her client was one of the largest retailers in the U.S. Lauren graduated from Boston University Magna Cum Laude with a bachelor's degree in psychology and Spanish, and she received her master's degree in communication from Boston University.
Southern Living's editorial guidelines
Updated on November 28, 2022

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

We Found The Best Cyber Monday Stocking Stuffer Deals For The Whole FamilyâAll For Under $20 tout

Finding affordable stocking stuffers can be difficult, which is why Cyber Monday is the ideal time to find all the gifts you’re looking for. We rounded up deals on presents for everyone on your list and on a variety of types of products, from hats to jade rollers. 

One amazing deal you can shop is this 16-pack of reusable, stainless steel straws that have over 40,000 five-star ratings on Amazon and are only $8. Shoppers have said they’re so useful for any kind of drink, including soda cans, coffee, energy drinks, and bottles of tea. You’ll also find this set of three scrunchies for just $19. They’re perfect to use for exercising, and they come in a variety of different colors. 

Find even more Cyber Monday deals on stocking stuffers below. 

Best Cyber Monday Stocking Stuffer Deals:

  • Lululemon Uplifting Scrunchie Bow Three Pack, $19 (orig. $32); lululemon.com
  • Framar Large Claw Clips, $8.49 (orig. $17.99); amazon.com
  • Wet Brush Original Detangler Hair Brush, $9.99 (orig. $15.99); amazon.com
  • Baimei Jade Roller & Gua Sha Set, $6.99 (orig. $9.99); amazon.com
  • Open Edit Set of Two Enamel Chain Bracelets, $15 (orig. $30); nordstrom.com
  • Stems Three-Pack Lounge Socks, $21 (orig. $32); nordstrom.com
  • Patagonia Line Logo Ridge LoPro Trucker Hat, $16.99 (orig. $35); patagonia.com
  • Treasure & Bond Bandana, $8.55 (orig. $19); nordstrom.com
  • Abg Accessories Girls Three-Pack Face Mask and Hand Sanitizer Holder, $7.53 (orig. $9.29); amazon.com
  • Creativity for Kids Plant and Grow Woodland Forest, $10.42 (orig. $15.99); amazon.com
  • Ultra-Glow Super Stars Glow-in-the-Dark Stars, $11.77 (orig. $14.77); amazon.com
  • StrawExpert Set of 16 Reusable Stainless Steel Straws, $7.98 (orig. $13.99); amazon.com
  • Charmast Portable Charger, $13.99 (orig. $19.99); amazon.com
  • Pigipigi Scratch Paper Art for Kids, $11.47 (orig. $23.99); amazon.com
Scrunchie

Uplifting Scrunchie Bow Three Pack

These scrunchies have a cute bow on top to add a little extra style to your ponytail. They come in a pack of three different colors, and there are a variety to choose from, including black, purple, pink, navy, and gray. The scrunchies are designed for running and training, and are perfect to keep your hair back while working out or running errands.

BUY IT: $19 (orig. $32); lululemon.com

Framar Large Claw Clips

Framar Large Claw Clips

This four-pack of claw clips includes four colors: a set of neutral brown and tans or pastel colors. The clips have a rubberized coating to prevent slipping and snagging, plus inner teeth to hold the clip in place. They’re lightweight and made of durable plastic that won’t break, and they’re designed to be large enough to hold thick hair. 

BUY IT: $8.49 (orig. $17.99); amazon.com

Wet Brush Original Detangler Hair Brush

Wet Brush Original Detangler Hair Brush

If your hair easily knots when wet, you need to try this wet brush that’s designed to gently untangle hair without hurting your scalp or ripping out hair. The brush has IntelliFlex bristles that are both sturdy and soft, and the bristles massage your head while untangling. Plus, it minimizes damage to your hair, so you don’t have to worry about breakage when brushing.

BUY IT: $9.89 (orig. $15.99); amazon.com

Baimei Jade Roller & Gua Sha Set

Baimei Jade Roller & Gua Sha Set

This face roller reduces muscle tension and puffiness to help you feel refreshed and relaxed. You can even place the roller and Gua Sha stone in the fridge to make them extra soothing. The set has over 12,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, with shoppers saying the roller and Gua Sha work well and are high-quality. 

BUY IT: $6.99 (orig. $9.99); amazon.com

Open Edit Set of Two Enamel Chain Bracelets

Open Edit Set of Two Enamel Chain Bracelets

These chain bracelets are only $15, but they look way more expensive. The set of two bracelets are made of recycled metal, gold plating, and enamel, and it includes one bracelet with white chain links and one with peach. Whether you dress them up or down, these will look great for any occasion.

BUY IT: $15 (orig. $30); nordstrom.com

Stems 3-Pack Lounge Socks

Nordstrom

Stems Three-Pack Lounge Socks

Socks are a super useful gift that anyone can use, and they fit perfectly into a stocking. This pack of three chenille socks is fuzzy and perfect for lounging this winter.

BUY IT: $21 (orig. $32); nordstrom.com

Patagonia Line Logo Ridge LoPro Trucker Hat

Patagonia Line Logo Ridge LoPro Trucker Hat

The brim of this men’s hat is made with 100 percent recycled fishing nets, and the mesh on the back of the hat is recycled polyester, so you can feel good about buying it. There’s a snap closure that allows you to adjust it to fit your head, and it can be worn for any activity, including hiking and running. Reviewers also love this hat. One commented, “[I] love this Patagonia hat so much that I bought another color and bought one as a gift.” 

BUY IT: $16.99 (orig. $35); patagonia.com

Treasure and Bond Women's Floral Square Bandana

Nordstrom

Treasure & Bond Bandana

This bandana can be worn multiple ways, so you can get a ton of use out of it. It’s made of 100 percent cotton and will look cute with any outfit for the fall or winter. 

BUY IT: $8.55 (orig. $19); nordstrom.com

Abg Accessories Girls Three-Pack Face Mask and Hand Sanitizer Holder

Abg Accessories Girls Three-Pack Face Mask and Hand Sanitizer Holder

Masks and hand sanitizer are essential for kids, since they can easily pick up germs from school and playdates. To make it fun for them, gift this set of three masks and hand sanitizer containers. There are multiple mask patterns to choose from, including tie dye, leopard, and unicorn prints. You’ll also get three keychain hand sanitizer holders that kids can clip onto their backpack and carry with them.

BUY IT: $7.53 (orig. $9.29); amazon.com

Creativity for Kids Plant and Grow Woodland Forest

Creativity for Kids Plant and Grow Woodland Forest

Kids will love playing with this terrarium kit that allows them to decorate and design their own garden. Included with the terrarium are potting mix, colored sand, stickers, a gnome figure, and easy-to-grow chia seeds. Plus, the kit’s a great tool to teach kids about nature and how to take care of plants.

BUY IT: $10.42 (orig. $15.99); amazon.com

Ultra-Glow Super Stars Glow-in-the-Dark Stars

Ultra-Glow Super Stars Glow-in-the-Dark Stars

Glow-in-the-dark stars are a fun and easy way for kids to decorate their rooms. This kit includes 200 stars and a crescent moon that can be stuck onto walls and ceilings with the included adhesive putty. They’re made of all non-toxic ingredients, so they’re safe for kids to use. 

BUY IT: $11.77 (orig. $14.77); amazon.com

StrawExpert Set of 16 Reusable Stainless Steel Straws

StrawExpert Set of 16 Reusable Stainless Steel Straws

These reusable straws are the perfect stocking stuffing for climate-conscious loved ones. They’re made of durable stainless steel with silicone caps that won’t hurt if you hit your gums or teeth. Plus, they’re super easy to clean because they’re dishwasher-safe, and they come with scrub brushes. You’ll get 16 total straws and four different straw sizes to use in various types of cups. These reusable straws can even be taken with you wherever you go with the included carrying case.

BUY IT: $7.98 (orig. $13.99); amazon.com

Charmast Portable Charger

amazon

Charmast Portable Charger

A portable charger like this one is a great stocking stuffer for the tech-lover in your life. It’s compatible with multiple types of phones, including most iPhones, Androids, and Samsung devices. You can even use it to charge tablets and other devices that have a USB-C port, making it extremely useful.

BUY IT: $13.99 (orig. $19.99); amazon.com

pigipigi Scratch Paper Art for Kids

amazon

Pigipigi Scratch Paper Art for Kids

This rainbow scratch paper is a fun, mess-free craft for kids that they’ll love. You’ll receive 50 pieces of scratch paper, four stencils, and six wooden styluses. Not only will kids enjoy drawing on these scratch papers, but it’s also an awesome activity to do with your whole family or for your kids to play with their friends.

BUY IT: $11.47 (orig. $23.99); amazon.com

More Cyber Monday Deals:

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Lodge EC1D43 Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven
These Are The 84 Best Cyber Monday Deals You Can Score On Amazon For Under $100
Amazon Fashion Under $50 tout
Get Your Holiday Shopping Underway With These 10 Under-$50 Amazon Fashion Deals
Early Black Friday Editor-Loved Deals Roundup Tout
Everything Our Shopping Editor Is Buying Before Black Friday—Including An Artificial Christmas Tree For 49% Off
Early Cast Iron Cookware Deals Roundup Tout
We’re Stocking Up On Cast Iron Cookware Ahead Of Black Friday—Here Are The 24 Best Deals
Caraway Cookware Set
The Best Early Black Friday Kitchen Deals To Shop From Lodge, Le Creuset, And More For Up To 55% Off
National Tree Company Dunhill Fir Artificial Tree, 9 Ft, Dual Colored Lights
Black Friday Is Still Weeks Away, But There Are Tons Of Holiday Decor Deals To Shop Now
Sur La Table Sale Tout
Cookware Brands Like Le Creuset And All-Clad Are Currently On Sale For Up To 62% Off At Sur La Table
Laneige Mini Gift Set
35 Stocking Stuffer Ideas For All Ages
Match Cloche
50 Thoughtful Gifts For Your Best Friend
Briogeo Mask Set
The Best Hair-Care Sets To Give This Christmas
black-decker-powerseries-extreme-cordless-stick-vacuum-cleaner-for-pets
The 36 Best Home Deals To Shop During Amazon's First-Ever Prime Early Access Sale, Starting At Just $9  
Boraam Sonoma Kitchen Cart
Amazon’s Outlet Furniture Storefront Just Dropped Cyber Monday Deals, With Steals Up To 67% Off
Nordstrom Beauty
So Many Anti-Aging Skincare Products Are on Sale at Nordstrom Right Now
Olaplex Gift Set
Last-Minute Gift Ideas from Amazon That Will Still Arrive in Time for Christmas
Kendra Scott Haven Ring Set
Valentine's Day Gift Ideas For Every Member of the Family
AirPods Leather Case Tout
Last-Minute Gifts You Can Still Get In Time For Father's Day