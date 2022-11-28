Shopping We Found The Best Cyber Monday Stocking Stuffer Deals For The Whole Family—All For Under $25 Shop gifts for women, men, and kids at a discount. By Lauren Taylor Lauren Taylor Lauren Taylor joined Dotdash Meredith in 2022 as a Home Commerce Writer for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She was previously a Commerce Writer for The Dodo, the number one most-viewed and most-engaged with animal brand. Prior to The Dodo, Lauren worked in advertising, where her client was one of the largest retailers in the U.S. Lauren graduated from Boston University Magna Cum Laude with a bachelor's degree in psychology and Spanish, and she received her master's degree in communication from Boston University. Southern Living's editorial guidelines Updated on November 28, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Finding affordable stocking stuffers can be difficult, which is why Cyber Monday is the ideal time to find all the gifts you’re looking for. We rounded up deals on presents for everyone on your list and on a variety of types of products, from hats to jade rollers. One amazing deal you can shop is this 16-pack of reusable, stainless steel straws that have over 40,000 five-star ratings on Amazon and are only $8. Shoppers have said they’re so useful for any kind of drink, including soda cans, coffee, energy drinks, and bottles of tea. You’ll also find this set of three scrunchies for just $19. They’re perfect to use for exercising, and they come in a variety of different colors. Find even more Cyber Monday deals on stocking stuffers below. Best Cyber Monday Stocking Stuffer Deals: Lululemon Uplifting Scrunchie Bow Three Pack, $19 (orig. $32); lululemon.com Framar Large Claw Clips, $8.49 (orig. $17.99); amazon.com Wet Brush Original Detangler Hair Brush, $9.99 (orig. $15.99); amazon.com Baimei Jade Roller & Gua Sha Set, $6.99 (orig. $9.99); amazon.com Open Edit Set of Two Enamel Chain Bracelets, $15 (orig. $30); nordstrom.com Stems Three-Pack Lounge Socks, $21 (orig. $32); nordstrom.com Patagonia Line Logo Ridge LoPro Trucker Hat, $16.99 (orig. $35); patagonia.com Treasure & Bond Bandana, $8.55 (orig. $19); nordstrom.com Abg Accessories Girls Three-Pack Face Mask and Hand Sanitizer Holder, $7.53 (orig. $9.29); amazon.com Creativity for Kids Plant and Grow Woodland Forest, $10.42 (orig. $15.99); amazon.com Ultra-Glow Super Stars Glow-in-the-Dark Stars, $11.77 (orig. $14.77); amazon.com StrawExpert Set of 16 Reusable Stainless Steel Straws, $7.98 (orig. $13.99); amazon.com Charmast Portable Charger, $13.99 (orig. $19.99); amazon.com Pigipigi Scratch Paper Art for Kids, $11.47 (orig. $23.99); amazon.com Uplifting Scrunchie Bow Three Pack These scrunchies have a cute bow on top to add a little extra style to your ponytail. They come in a pack of three different colors, and there are a variety to choose from, including black, purple, pink, navy, and gray. The scrunchies are designed for running and training, and are perfect to keep your hair back while working out or running errands. BUY IT: $19 (orig. $32); lululemon.com Framar Large Claw Clips This four-pack of claw clips includes four colors: a set of neutral brown and tans or pastel colors. The clips have a rubberized coating to prevent slipping and snagging, plus inner teeth to hold the clip in place. They’re lightweight and made of durable plastic that won’t break, and they’re designed to be large enough to hold thick hair. BUY IT: $8.49 (orig. $17.99); amazon.com Wet Brush Original Detangler Hair Brush If your hair easily knots when wet, you need to try this wet brush that’s designed to gently untangle hair without hurting your scalp or ripping out hair. The brush has IntelliFlex bristles that are both sturdy and soft, and the bristles massage your head while untangling. Plus, it minimizes damage to your hair, so you don’t have to worry about breakage when brushing. BUY IT: $9.89 (orig. $15.99); amazon.com Baimei Jade Roller & Gua Sha Set This face roller reduces muscle tension and puffiness to help you feel refreshed and relaxed. You can even place the roller and Gua Sha stone in the fridge to make them extra soothing. The set has over 12,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, with shoppers saying the roller and Gua Sha work well and are high-quality. BUY IT: $6.99 (orig. $9.99); amazon.com Open Edit Set of Two Enamel Chain Bracelets These chain bracelets are only $15, but they look way more expensive. The set of two bracelets are made of recycled metal, gold plating, and enamel, and it includes one bracelet with white chain links and one with peach. Whether you dress them up or down, these will look great for any occasion. BUY IT: $15 (orig. $30); nordstrom.com Nordstrom Stems Three-Pack Lounge Socks Socks are a super useful gift that anyone can use, and they fit perfectly into a stocking. This pack of three chenille socks is fuzzy and perfect for lounging this winter. BUY IT: $21 (orig. $32); nordstrom.com Patagonia Line Logo Ridge LoPro Trucker Hat The brim of this men’s hat is made with 100 percent recycled fishing nets, and the mesh on the back of the hat is recycled polyester, so you can feel good about buying it. There’s a snap closure that allows you to adjust it to fit your head, and it can be worn for any activity, including hiking and running. Reviewers also love this hat. One commented, “[I] love this Patagonia hat so much that I bought another color and bought one as a gift.” BUY IT: $16.99 (orig. $35); patagonia.com Nordstrom Treasure & Bond Bandana This bandana can be worn multiple ways, so you can get a ton of use out of it. It’s made of 100 percent cotton and will look cute with any outfit for the fall or winter. BUY IT: $8.55 (orig. $19); nordstrom.com Abg Accessories Girls Three-Pack Face Mask and Hand Sanitizer Holder Masks and hand sanitizer are essential for kids, since they can easily pick up germs from school and playdates. To make it fun for them, gift this set of three masks and hand sanitizer containers. There are multiple mask patterns to choose from, including tie dye, leopard, and unicorn prints. You’ll also get three keychain hand sanitizer holders that kids can clip onto their backpack and carry with them. BUY IT: $7.53 (orig. $9.29); amazon.com Creativity for Kids Plant and Grow Woodland Forest Kids will love playing with this terrarium kit that allows them to decorate and design their own garden. Included with the terrarium are potting mix, colored sand, stickers, a gnome figure, and easy-to-grow chia seeds. Plus, the kit’s a great tool to teach kids about nature and how to take care of plants. BUY IT: $10.42 (orig. $15.99); amazon.com Ultra-Glow Super Stars Glow-in-the-Dark Stars Glow-in-the-dark stars are a fun and easy way for kids to decorate their rooms. This kit includes 200 stars and a crescent moon that can be stuck onto walls and ceilings with the included adhesive putty. They’re made of all non-toxic ingredients, so they’re safe for kids to use. BUY IT: $11.77 (orig. $14.77); amazon.com StrawExpert Set of 16 Reusable Stainless Steel Straws These reusable straws are the perfect stocking stuffing for climate-conscious loved ones. They’re made of durable stainless steel with silicone caps that won’t hurt if you hit your gums or teeth. Plus, they’re super easy to clean because they’re dishwasher-safe, and they come with scrub brushes. You’ll get 16 total straws and four different straw sizes to use in various types of cups. These reusable straws can even be taken with you wherever you go with the included carrying case. BUY IT: $7.98 (orig. $13.99); amazon.com amazon Charmast Portable Charger A portable charger like this one is a great stocking stuffer for the tech-lover in your life. It’s compatible with multiple types of phones, including most iPhones, Androids, and Samsung devices. You can even use it to charge tablets and other devices that have a USB-C port, making it extremely useful. BUY IT: $13.99 (orig. $19.99); amazon.com amazon Pigipigi Scratch Paper Art for Kids This rainbow scratch paper is a fun, mess-free craft for kids that they’ll love. You’ll receive 50 pieces of scratch paper, four stencils, and six wooden styluses. Not only will kids enjoy drawing on these scratch papers, but it’s also an awesome activity to do with your whole family or for your kids to play with their friends. BUY IT: $11.47 (orig. $23.99); amazon.com More Cyber Monday Deals: These Are The Best Cyber Monday Deals You Can Score On Amazon For Under $100 From Duvet Cover Sets To Holiday Wine Glasses, Here’s What Our Shopping Editor Is Buying For Black Friday Stock Up On Cozy Fall Essentials For Less During Spanx's Black Friday And Cyber Monday Sitewide Sale Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit