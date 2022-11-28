We Found The Best Cyber Monday Stocking Stuffer Deals For The Whole Family—All For Under $25

Finding affordable stocking stuffers can be difficult, which is why Cyber Monday is the ideal time to find all the gifts you’re looking for. We rounded up deals on presents for everyone on your list and on a variety of types of products, from hats to jade rollers.

One amazing deal you can shop is this 16-pack of reusable, stainless steel straws that have over 40,000 five-star ratings on Amazon and are only $8. Shoppers have said they’re so useful for any kind of drink, including soda cans, coffee, energy drinks, and bottles of tea. You’ll also find this set of three scrunchies for just $19. They’re perfect to use for exercising, and they come in a variety of different colors.

Find even more Cyber Monday deals on stocking stuffers below.

Best Cyber Monday Stocking Stuffer Deals:

Lululemon Uplifting Scrunchie Bow Three Pack, $19 (orig. $32); lululemon.com

Framar Large Claw Clips, $8.49 (orig. $17.99); amazon.com

amazon.com Wet Brush Original Detangler Hair Brush, $9.99 (orig. $15.99); amazon.com

Baimei Jade Roller & Gua Sha Set, $6.99 (orig. $9.99); amazon.com

Open Edit Set of Two Enamel Chain Bracelets, $15 (orig. $30); nordstrom.com

Stems Three-Pack Lounge Socks, $21 (orig. $32); nordstrom.com

Patagonia Line Logo Ridge LoPro Trucker Hat, $16.99 (orig. $35); patagonia.com

Treasure & Bond Bandana, $8.55 (orig. $19); nordstrom.com

Abg Accessories Girls Three-Pack Face Mask and Hand Sanitizer Holder, $7.53 (orig. $9.29); amazon.com

Creativity for Kids Plant and Grow Woodland Forest, $10.42 (orig. $15.99); amazon.com

Ultra-Glow Super Stars Glow-in-the-Dark Stars, $11.77 (orig. $14.77); amazon.com

StrawExpert Set of 16 Reusable Stainless Steel Straws, $7.98 (orig. $13.99); amazon.com

Charmast Portable Charger, $13.99 (orig. $19.99); amazon.com

Pigipigi Scratch Paper Art for Kids, $11.47 (orig. $23.99); amazon.com

Uplifting Scrunchie Bow Three Pack

These scrunchies have a cute bow on top to add a little extra style to your ponytail. They come in a pack of three different colors, and there are a variety to choose from, including black, purple, pink, navy, and gray. The scrunchies are designed for running and training, and are perfect to keep your hair back while working out or running errands.

BUY IT: $19 (orig. $32); lululemon.com

Framar Large Claw Clips



This four-pack of claw clips includes four colors: a set of neutral brown and tans or pastel colors. The clips have a rubberized coating to prevent slipping and snagging, plus inner teeth to hold the clip in place. They’re lightweight and made of durable plastic that won’t break, and they’re designed to be large enough to hold thick hair.

BUY IT: $8.49 (orig. $17.99); amazon.com

Wet Brush Original Detangler Hair Brush

If your hair easily knots when wet, you need to try this wet brush that’s designed to gently untangle hair without hurting your scalp or ripping out hair. The brush has IntelliFlex bristles that are both sturdy and soft, and the bristles massage your head while untangling. Plus, it minimizes damage to your hair, so you don’t have to worry about breakage when brushing.

BUY IT: $9.89 (orig. $15.99); amazon.com

Baimei Jade Roller & Gua Sha Set

This face roller reduces muscle tension and puffiness to help you feel refreshed and relaxed. You can even place the roller and Gua Sha stone in the fridge to make them extra soothing. The set has over 12,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, with shoppers saying the roller and Gua Sha work well and are high-quality.

BUY IT: $6.99 (orig. $9.99); amazon.com

Open Edit Set of Two Enamel Chain Bracelets

These chain bracelets are only $15, but they look way more expensive. The set of two bracelets are made of recycled metal, gold plating, and enamel, and it includes one bracelet with white chain links and one with peach. Whether you dress them up or down, these will look great for any occasion.

BUY IT: $15 (orig. $30); nordstrom.com

Nordstrom

Stems Three-Pack Lounge Socks

Socks are a super useful gift that anyone can use, and they fit perfectly into a stocking. This pack of three chenille socks is fuzzy and perfect for lounging this winter.

BUY IT: $21 (orig. $32); nordstrom.com

Patagonia Line Logo Ridge LoPro Trucker Hat

The brim of this men’s hat is made with 100 percent recycled fishing nets, and the mesh on the back of the hat is recycled polyester, so you can feel good about buying it. There’s a snap closure that allows you to adjust it to fit your head, and it can be worn for any activity, including hiking and running. Reviewers also love this hat. One commented, “[I] love this Patagonia hat so much that I bought another color and bought one as a gift.”

BUY IT: $16.99 (orig. $35); patagonia.com

Nordstrom

Treasure & Bond Bandana

This bandana can be worn multiple ways, so you can get a ton of use out of it. It’s made of 100 percent cotton and will look cute with any outfit for the fall or winter.



BUY IT: $8.55 (orig. $19); nordstrom.com

Abg Accessories Girls Three-Pack Face Mask and Hand Sanitizer Holder

Masks and hand sanitizer are essential for kids, since they can easily pick up germs from school and playdates. To make it fun for them, gift this set of three masks and hand sanitizer containers. There are multiple mask patterns to choose from, including tie dye, leopard, and unicorn prints. You’ll also get three keychain hand sanitizer holders that kids can clip onto their backpack and carry with them.

BUY IT: $7.53 (orig. $9.29); amazon.com

Creativity for Kids Plant and Grow Woodland Forest



Kids will love playing with this terrarium kit that allows them to decorate and design their own garden. Included with the terrarium are potting mix, colored sand, stickers, a gnome figure, and easy-to-grow chia seeds. Plus, the kit’s a great tool to teach kids about nature and how to take care of plants.

BUY IT: $10.42 (orig. $15.99); amazon.com

Ultra-Glow Super Stars Glow-in-the-Dark Stars

Glow-in-the-dark stars are a fun and easy way for kids to decorate their rooms. This kit includes 200 stars and a crescent moon that can be stuck onto walls and ceilings with the included adhesive putty. They’re made of all non-toxic ingredients, so they’re safe for kids to use.

BUY IT: $11.77 (orig. $14.77); amazon.com

StrawExpert Set of 16 Reusable Stainless Steel Straws

These reusable straws are the perfect stocking stuffing for climate-conscious loved ones. They’re made of durable stainless steel with silicone caps that won’t hurt if you hit your gums or teeth. Plus, they’re super easy to clean because they’re dishwasher-safe, and they come with scrub brushes. You’ll get 16 total straws and four different straw sizes to use in various types of cups. These reusable straws can even be taken with you wherever you go with the included carrying case.

BUY IT: $7.98 (orig. $13.99); amazon.com

amazon

Charmast Portable Charger

A portable charger like this one is a great stocking stuffer for the tech-lover in your life. It’s compatible with multiple types of phones, including most iPhones, Androids, and Samsung devices. You can even use it to charge tablets and other devices that have a USB-C port, making it extremely useful.

BUY IT: $13.99 (orig. $19.99); amazon.com

amazon

Pigipigi Scratch Paper Art for Kids

This rainbow scratch paper is a fun, mess-free craft for kids that they’ll love. You’ll receive 50 pieces of scratch paper, four stencils, and six wooden styluses. Not only will kids enjoy drawing on these scratch papers, but it’s also an awesome activity to do with your whole family or for your kids to play with their friends.

BUY IT: $11.47 (orig. $23.99); amazon.com