You Have a Chance to Win a Guest Appearance by Mr. Jelly Belly in Your Next Zoom Meeting
Plus, a year supply of Jelly Belly jelly beans for your entire office!
It's been over a year now since the world changed with the emergence of the COVID-19 virus. Many of us have been staying in for all of that time. We've adjusted fairly well to working from home, home schooling our kids, and even learning how to socialize virtually. Much of this has been possible thanks to the technology that allows us all to stay connected even when apart. From FaceTime calls to grandparents, to streaming concerts and theatrical performances, to video conference work meetings, we have adapted to this virtual age of connection. And while it's wonderful that such technology exists, after a year, it's safe to say that many of us are over it. We are ready to be back in person, and while that is slowly happening in some instances, many of our gatherings are still virtual, for now.
This has created a new phenomenon that is being called, "Zoom fatigue." Seriously, it's a real thing. National Geographic recently reported on a new study by expert in virtual reality and communication, Géraldine Fauville from University of Gothenburg in Sweden. They state that Fauville's study found "that long days full of calls with few breaks can cause Zoom fatigue. The self-view video, the crowd of faces on the screen, the expectation to stay in view of the camera, and the lack of nonverbal cues all tax the brain, as well."
But, this being the state of things for a little while yet, it's up to us to find fun and interesting ways to keep things light and cheerful until we can all return to a more normal existence. And there are ways to have fun over Zoom. Like we previously reported back in February, Stonyfield Organic offered up a Zoom date with a cow for Valentine's Day.
WATCH: No Valentine? No Problem. Have a Zoom Date With a Cow
And now, you have the chance to win a drop in on your next work virtual call by none other than Mr. Jelly Belly. Yes, that is what we said. In honor of National Jelly Bean Day, April 22, (because of course there is a national day for everything) you can enter to win you and your entire office a year's supply of Jelly Belly jelly beans and for Mr. Jelly Belly himself to appear in your next virtual meeting.
The giant candy come to life doesn't speak but will be sure to spark conversation and laughter for you and your colleagues. You can enter here.
We couldn't think of a sweeter treat to look forward to when the offices open back up than a year supply of Jelly Belly jelly beans for the entire staff. You could be your workplace's MVP!