Yelp Is Giving Away "Decks for Dads" in New Contest To Enlist Professionals' Help in Sprucing Up Outdoor Space
It's time to turn your patio or deck into an oasis, and not home for power tools and spare plywood.
Let us guess, homeowners: You've found yourself wanting to give your deck a makeover in the past year or so amid the lengthy hours of quarantine life.
You'd be far from alone with patio and deck improvement projects emerging as a big trend amid the coronavirus pandemic. In fact, searches for outdoor decks on Yelp have gone up 373% this March year-over-year as more and more people look to update their deck space. But just because people are thinking about deck upgrades, doesn't mean they're necessarily getting the project done. According to a recent online survey from Kelton Global of 1,002 Americans who want to build or refinish a deck haven't done so yet because they are worried the work will never get done once it starts. 37% of survey respondents say that their lack of skill has prevented them from taking on the project.
That's why the reviews site wants to help people spruce up their deck, and this month, in honor of Father's Day, specifically dads and father figures in need of some deck renovation help. Read: Dad started the deck updating project with all intentions of finishing it, but, alas, the outdoor space remains half done with a pile o'tools many months later.
So how can dad score some professional help? Starting today, June 9, Yelp will kick off a contest to cover the cost of up to $2,000 for 10 lucky winners who hire an eligible professional to finish up their deck using Yelp's free Request-A-Quote feature - see the walkthrough below.
Anyone can enter on dad's behalf: Search for a local professional that best fits your dad's deck needs (from painting to staining and beyond) through the Request-A-Quote feature. Then, go to DecksforDads.Yelp.com where you'll enter your name, email, and why you need the help, along with a photo of your Request-A-Quote estimate. The contest runs through June 17 and Yelp will notify winners on June 18.
On that note, win or lose, no more excuses friends. Let this be the summer of Deck Living. Grab those power tools, or better yet, hire a pro on Yelp to finish the project so the outdoor game nights, marathon reading sessions, and laugh-filled dinners with loved ones can begin.