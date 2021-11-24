The Legendary, Real-Life Texas Ranch That Inspired Yellowstone Spin-Off, 6666
This is going to be epic.
A historic west Texas ranch is providing more than inspiration for Taylor Sheridan's highly anticipated Yellowstone spin-off series 6666—it's rumored that it's being filmed there too.
6666 Ranch, or Four Sixes Ranch, was founded by Samuel "Burk" Burnett back in 1870 when he purchased 100 heads of cattle and gave them the now-famous 6666 brand. Burnett went on to become one of the most influential and successful cattlemen in Texas history. The massive ranch stayed in the family until Burk's great-granddaughter Anne Windfohr Marion died in 2020.
The 266,000-acre ranch, which encompasses three separate properties and is bigger than the entire city of San Antonio, was put up for sale for an eye-popping $347.7 million last year. In May 2021, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram confirmed that the legendary property was purchased by a Sheridan-fronted investment group, which pledged to preserve the legacy of the working ranch including "continued employment to all current employees."
Production for season four of Yellowstone took place on parts of the property last fall, and rumor has it that 6666 is filming there as well. That would certainly make a lot of sense, seeing as how the show is confirmed to be about the iconic ranch.
6666, the second spin-off in the Yellowstone franchise, will focus on the character, Jimmy, and his relocation to the 6666 Ranch. The first trailer for the prequel series, 1883, starring Sam Elliot, Tim McGraw, and Billy Bob Thornton, was released earlier this month.
"Founded when Comanches still ruled West Texas, no ranch in America is more steeped in the history of the West than the 6666," a release states. "Still operating as it did two centuries before, and encompassing an entire county, the 6666 is where the rule of law and the laws of nature merge in a place where the most dangerous thing one does is the next thing."
"The 6666 is synonymous with the merciless endeavor to raise the finest horses and livestock in the world, and ultimately where world-class cowboys are born and made," the release continues.
Oh, this is going to be good, y'all!