Yellowstone Producer Reveals When Fans Can Expect Season 5
Good news for Yellowstone fans who are already hankering for their next helping of Dutton family drama.
Just a few weeks after season four's knockout conclusion, executive producer David Glasser told Variety that co-creator and writer, Taylor Sheridan, is already "deep into" the next season of the Paramount hit.
"I know with Taylor, he's got a lot to say and a lot to write. He's deep into season five of Yellowstone now," he said. "He's got some incredible ideas that he shared that I think audiences are going to be really excited about."
Glasser also shared that production is expected to resume on Yellowstone in May, with season five slated to air in the fall.
"It's the prime of the show," he added. "I think the show is still maturing, and there's still a lot of story to tell."
Yellowstone finished up season four as the most-watched show on cable television. Just last week, the series snagged a nod for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series in the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards—its first major award nomination.
The show's overwhelming success has led to two spin-offs: 1883 and 6666. The first few episodes of 1883, a prequel series starring Faith Hill and Tim McGraw, are available now on Paramount+. According to Glasser, production on 6666, Sheridan's forthcoming show inspired by Texas' legendary Four Sixes Ranch, is well underway.
In the meantime, you can get your fill of all things Dutton by tuning in to The Official Yellowstone Podcast. New episodes are available each Thursday on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts.
So... is it fall yet?