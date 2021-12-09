Yellowstone Has an Official Behind-the-Scenes Podcast
Introducing your new source for all things Dutton.
Good news for Yellowstone fans who can't get enough of the Dutton family and their drama: the hit show has an official podcast and it premiered today!
Hosted by Jefferson White (Jimmy Hurdstrom), The Official Yellowstone Podcast offers a fascinating behind-the-scenes look at the popular Paramount series from the men and women who bring it to life.
"I am excited to announce that I am hosting the official Yellowstone podcast," White says in the trailer. "As you dig into all things Yellowstone on all your screens, I'm going to be bringing you behind-the-scenes stories from all of your favorite cast, crew, and more."
"But this isn't just your typical recap show, we are going to unpack the world of Yellowstone, everything from rodeo to ranching to reservation," he continues. "This is about getting the full picture of the culture and the community that surround the show."
White will be interviewing a new cast member each week. The first episode, which is available now, features Luke Grimes (Kayce Dutton) and Wes Bentley (Jamie Dutton) discussing family, their characters, and "what it means to be a Dutton."
In addition to featuring stars from the show, the podcast will also reportedly touch on the upcoming Yellowstone prequel series, 1883, starring Faith Hill, Tim McGraw, and Sam Elliott.
New episodes of The Official Yellowstone Podcast will be available each Thursday on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts.