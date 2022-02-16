Paramount+ Greenlights Second Yellowstone Prequel, 1932
The Yellowstone universe just keeps getting bigger!
Paramount+ has reportedly ordered 1932, the next chapter in the sweeping Western drama and its star-studded prequel series, 1883. According to Entertainment Weekly, 1932 will follow a new generation of Duttons "against the desolate backdrop of the Western expansion, Prohibition, and Great Depression."
Consider us hooked already.
"The incredible storytelling and stellar performances behind 1883 have fueled phenomenal new records for Paramount+," Tanya Giles, chief programming officer at ViacomCBS Streaming, said in a statement. "Promoting the series through linear sampling on the Paramount Network during their latest record-breaking season of Yellowstone further enabled us to introduce [Taylor] Sheridan's loyal audience to this fantastic new series. We look forward to bringing fans even more of the Duttons' origin story."
News of a second prequel series comes on the heels of the record-breaking success of 1883, which stars Tim McGraw and Faith Hill as the Dutton ancestors that made the dangerous journey across the country so start a new life in Montana.
Creator Taylor Sheridan is a busy man. The Texan is currently working on another mysterious Yellowstone spin-off, 6666, which explores the wild beginnings of the legendary Four Sixes Ranch.
No further information regarding 1932 is currently available, but we will provide updates as we learn more.