What's the Difference Between Y'all and Ya'll?
The South is known for its laundry list of unique, quirky, cultural sayings—like "Bless your heart," "Too big for his britches," and "Well, I s'wanee," just to name a few of our favorites. But the best-known word in the Southern vernacular is probably our most-loved pronoun: y'all. A contraction of "you" and "all," "y'all" is used when addressing or referencing two or more people. Though "y'all" is inherently plural, in the instance of addressing a larger group of people, "all y'all" is more of a casual phrase that's sometimes used. Like how all soda is called Coke and all tea is sweet unless otherwise noted, "y'all" is a key piece of Southern verbiage that's deeply engrained in our culture.
There is a correct—and incorrect—way to spell this fond colloquialism, however. This familiar pronoun is included in the Merriam-Webster dictionary, a trusted, go-to source for Southern Living copy editors. The only right way to spell the contraction of "you" and "all" is "y'all." "Ya'll" is incorrect and a misspelling of the word, so don't use it. When you think about it, though, "y'all" makes the most sense for how this contraction should be correctly spelled. Put together you-all, and you get "y'all." Just like "cannot" becomes "can't" and "do not" becomes "don't." Think about the term in this sense, and you'll be less likely to misspell it.
So there you have it, y'all.
