7 Baby Products That Have Made Working From Home With a Newborn So Much Easier
When I had my baby girl at the end of February, “global pandemic” was a phrase that still seemed far-reaching to many of us. By the end of March, everything had changed. I, of course, witnessed it all in a sleep deprived haze, and despite mourning the impossibility of the maternity leave I’d hoped for (Coffee dates! Mommy and me yoga!) my sequestered life at home with baby was (very fortunately) relatively unaffected.
But heading back to work—from home—without the help of childcare or nearby family introduced a whole new set of obstacles. Thankfully, we’ve found a groove, with help from strict scheduling, shared responsibilities, and a handful of miracle-worker baby products. Here are the time-saving, baby-soothing must-haves I recommend for every working new mom.
Baby Bjorn Bouncer
Before I had my little one, I spent months researching various chairs, swings, and bouncers, asking the same questions over and over--do I really need one? Are they worth it? The answer is a solid yes. We landed on the Baby Bjorn, which comparatively lacks some of the frills that other options have, but it’s the simplicity and portability that makes this an absolute dream for working mamas. Our baby loves bobbing away in this while we work at various places around the house (and especially outside). And when those inevitable baby blowouts happen, the fabric seat slips right off and into the washer.
Nuby IceBite Keys Teether
Right around the time I went back to work is when my daughter developed a fixation with grabbing everything (and putting the majority of it in her mouth). Therefore, occupying those busy little hands during important meetings is key. Though she’s not yet teething, this simple little teething set is one of her favorite toys to grab hold of. It’s worked to help soothe her too many times to count. Honorable mention for distracting a fussy baby? This handheld musical toy.
Tula Explore Baby Carrier
Meet my ultimate multitasking companion. Whether I’m cleaning the floors or typing away at the kitchen counter, this carrier allows my little one to tag right along with me. The front-facing position is key for curious and restless little minds. And if you’re a sucker for cute patterns like I am, the Tula brand is the way to go.
Fisher-Price Deluxe Kick & Play Piano Gym
When something has more than 5,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, it's probably a worthy buy. This colorful, affordable activity mat is no exception. The tiny piano puts on a musical light show that’s entranced my little one pretty much since week one. And with 20 minutes of continuous, looping sounds and sights, it’s a perfectly timed workday diversion for both mom and baby.
Burt’s Bees Beekeeper Organic Wearable Blanket
If I’m being honest, this is a product that’s made my workday easier as much as it’s allowed me to maintain my sanity overall. And that’s because without it, naptime would last no more than a dismal 10 minutes. Snuggling up in this adorable sleep sack signals to my daughter that it’s time for bed, which gives mama that precious baby-free concentration time.
Boba Wrap
On those days where the little one is nap avoidant, this wrap is my go-to. The tight hold is an instant soother and sleep inducer, so whether I have a meeting, a deadline, or simply need two hands to type, I can strap her on and instantly get back to work mode. It’s worked like a charm (almost) every single time.
Haakaa Manual Breast Pump
Let's get real, breastfeeding moms: pumping stinks. Particularly when you’re in the middle of a workday and have to deal with disinfecting all the various little pump parts. That’s why this simple, time-saving, hands-free Haakaa is a lifesaver. The silicone pump uses suction to do its magic while baby is feeding on one side so no droplet is lost. (Because yes, we new moms do cry over spilled milk.)
