7 Baby Products That Have Made Working From Home With a Newborn So Much Easier

When I had my baby girl at the end of February, “global pandemic” was a phrase that still seemed far-reaching to many of us. By the end of March, everything had changed. I, of course, witnessed it all in a sleep deprived haze, and despite mourning the impossibility of the maternity leave I’d hoped for (Coffee dates! Mommy and me yoga!) my sequestered life at home with baby was (very fortunately) relatively unaffected.

But heading back to work—from home—without the help of childcare or nearby family introduced a whole new set of obstacles. Thankfully, we’ve found a groove, with help from strict scheduling, shared responsibilities, and a handful of miracle-worker baby products. Here are the time-saving, baby-soothing must-haves I recommend for every working new mom.